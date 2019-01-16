Murder suicide in Sammamish

On 01/15/2019 around 1:30 PM, concerned family members from Oregon and WA called the King County Sheriff’s Office requesting a welfare check on three family members who they had not heard from for several days, which was very uncharacteristic of them. When Police arrived at the 23900 BLK 42 PL S they made entry into the home. Once inside the house they located the Mother a 68 year old female, Father 72 year old male and Son 34 year old male, all deceased from gunshot wounds.

Major crimes Detectives are investigating this as a DV (domestic violence) murder suicide case. The motive for the shooting along with other details are still under investigation.

The ME’s office will release the names of the deceased.

Submitted by Ryan Abbot, King County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations