THS ‘We the People’ Win State Championship for the 10th Consecutive Year

On Saturday, January 12, Tahoma High School ‘We The People’ class of 2019 beat 4 other schools at the Olympia Capitol Building for the state competition, upholding a ten year legacy. They are once again advancing to Nationals in Washington DC in April.
Tahoma has won the Washington State Championship 11 out of the past 12 years.
At We the People Nationals, Tahoma has made it into the elite Top Ten finals five of the last seven years. In the Top Ten round, Tahoma competes on Capitol Hill in storied hearing rooms such as the Ways and Means Committee.
The Tahoma High School ‘We The People’ team has won the Washington State title 23 of the past 25 years.
“These students have been working since June 2018; their awesome work ethic has been inspiring and their performance was exceptional,” says instructor Gretchen Wulfing, who has been teaching the ‘We The People’ team at Tahoma High School for 12 years.
Tahoma’s Washington State We the People Champions are:
1. Leah Billings
2. Hitesh Boinpally
3. Jeremiah Briere
4. Mahek Buddhdeo
5. Jacob Burianek
6. Aidan Callen
7. Victoria Chung
8. Melinda Day
9. Emily DeBolt
10. Elizabeth Diaz
11. Drew Fleming
12. Jacquelyn Gaither
13. Joshua Hren
14. Makenna Kilgallon
15. Gabriel Kilwein
16. Madeleine Magana
17. Sierra Muehlbauer
18. Estelle Neathery
19. Madeline Nielsen
20. Emma Percival
21. Laura Pierson
22. Joseph Ribera
23. Christina Ring
24. Briana Rogers
25. Eric Rogers
26. Laena Tieng
27. Adam Wengreen
28. Anika Wilson
The We the People curriculum is an innovative course of instruction on the history and principles of the United States constitutional democratic republic. In simulated Senate hearings, civics curriculum comes to life. Students are challenged with questions, and in answering them, they must apply the Constitution, Bill of Rights and current events. Schools have the option of participating in district, state, and national competitions to test their knowledge of the Constitution.
Find out more about this year’s ‘We The People’ team on their Facebook page.
