For a Good Time, Call 360-886-1011

Call the Black Diamond Community Center about joining the Community Center’s Board of Directors. The Board meets the second Monday of each month from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Community Center.

Board members oversee the Executive Director, staff, and activities of the Center. Fundraising is also important for the Center, and Board members help plan and procure donations for fundraising events that provide funds for our programs.

Call Cheryl for more details, or stop in at the Center to pick up the application. The Community Center, Senior Program, Food and Clothing Banks, need your help!