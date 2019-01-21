Jensen Maritime Provides Design for Shaver Transportation’s New Tugboat – Samantha S 

Submitted by David DeCamp

(SEATTLE; Wash., Jan. 16, 2019) – Jensen Maritime, Crowley Maritime Corp.’s Seattle-based naval architecture and marine engineering company, has provided the detailed design for Shaver Transportation Company’s new, Z-drive tug –Samantha S. The multi-purpose tug was built at Diversified Marine Inc., in Portland, Ore., and is operating along the West Coast. The tug is ABS-classed and carries a FFV1 firefighting notation.

The 112-foot by 44-foot tug has a 22-foot draft, was built for escort, ocean towing and ship assist, and has firefighting capabilities if needed. The tug features a raised pilot house and a squared forward end. The large, flat bow allows the tug to come up flat against the transom of ocean-going ships in the Columbia River. The tug is equipped with two wire winches forward, and six aft, for hard wiring to the stern of large ships for escort. It has an enhanced fuel capacity of 108,000 gallons for offshore and rescue tows and accommodations for up to 10 crewmembers.

She is outfitted with a pair of GE 12V250 U.S. EPA Tier IV, medium-speed diesel main engines; a pair of Rolls Royce 305, four-bladed z-Drives; a pair of EPA Tier III, John Deere 6090A generators; and one Caterpillar C32 fire pump power plant. The engines are rated at 4,218 HP each, and will provide enough power to develop an estimated 230,000 pounds of bollard pull.

Her deck machinery consists of the previously listed eight deck winches, all of which are Wintech 120-ton (SWL) winches; one Rapp HA-149H-250 escort winch; and a Rapp double drum AHTW-75H-165 tow winch. The fire pump and the two fire monitors are provided by Fire Fighting Systems U.S. agent, Inmar Systems. The firefighting system has the capability to pump more than 12,000 gallons per minute to fight marine and near shore fires.

“The size and special features of Samantha S demonstrate our ability to provide agile, efficient vessels for a variety of requirements,” said Bryan Nichols, director, business development, Jensen. “This tug is the latest multi-purpose escort, ocean towing and assist tugboat to hit the water from our diverse design portfolio, which includes all types of workboats from 55-foot push boats to 225-foot anchor-handling tugs.”

