Maple Valley Senior News Updated 1-22-19

The Senior Program at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248thSt. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion, or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below). Call 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Classes, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a$5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Trip costs include all Community Center and travel expenses. Please note: if you are “dropping in” for an activity (like cards or Ping Pong) and/or a cup of coffee, we ask that you pay a “drop-in” amount of $1 (in the donation box) to help us continue to offer these activities.

Monday, February 4 Book Club – Get reading and join the conversation! Reading is fun, interesting, and good for you. Join our monthly book club for lively conversation and to meet new people, too. Selections for our club include titles from both fiction and non-fiction. We meet on the first Monday of each month (unless otherwise noted) from 10:00-10:45a.m. in the GMVCC library. Cost is just $1, and you are responsible for getting your own copy of the book. This month we will be discussing A Gentleman in Moscow, by Amor Towles. Plan to join us!

Thursday, February 7 United States Naval Undersea Museum

If you’re interested in learning more about the Navy’s undersea operations, technology, combat, research, and salvage, this is the trip for you! The museum’s long-term exhibits provide a comprehensive introduction to the Navy’s undersea history and operations. Come discover the wide range of activities that happen undersea! This museum is in Keyport, approx 1.5 hours from GMVCC. We will leave the Center at 9am. Cost for this trip is $30, plus bring money for lunch.

Wednesday, February 13 Bunco

Gather your friends and join us for a fun afternoon of laughter, socializing, and PRIZES while playing this simple, addictive dice game! You do not need to know how to play, we will teach you. The fun will go from 12:45-2:30p.m. in the Main Hall. Bring a snack to share if you would like. Just $5 to play! Reserve your spot at the front desk.

Friday, February 15 Sock Hop

Put on your blue jeans, pedal pushers, poodle skirts, and saddle shoes and take a trip down memory lane as the GMVCC Senior Program hosts a good old-fashioned Sock Hop! Our musical guests “The Pardners” are back by popular demand and will be playing popular hits that will keep us rockin’ around the clock. We will be serving a full spaghetti dinner as well as root beer floats for dessert. Wine will be available for purchase. The Sock Hop runs from 6-9pm in the Main Hall, and tickets are $15 per person. You must purchase your tickets in advance, as space is limited.

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com. Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance – Volunteer Curtis Patterson specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:00a.m.Walking Group– Meeting in the Center’s lobby each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:00am, we walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group, rain or shine. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; covering approx. 3 miles round trip. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Cost is $1 to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. from 9:00-10:00* Aging-Well Yoga Instructor Candi will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $30; 8- class punch card is $50; 12-class punch card is $70; drop-in rate is $10. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in The Den. Call with any questions. *NO YOGA ON 1/25.

Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note: no exercise on party days.

Weds. at 2:30 Adult Line Dancing Join instructor Janie to learn the joys of Line Dancing. Good fitness and fun all at the same time. Wear light-weight, comfortable clothes and shoes that are conducive to dancing. Bring your own water bottle. Cost is $5 for drop-ins or $50 for a pre-paid ticket good for 11 classes. Call 425-432-1272 to learn more.

Fris. at 1:00 Painting

Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to use our main hall to paint, socialize, and offer artistic “suggestions” each Fri from 1:00-4:00. All levels of ability are welcome. Suggested donation $1. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use. No preregistration required. $1 to participate.

Socials and Games

Time and availability might vary because of holidays and parties.

Suggested donation of $1 for games

Mons.Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30

Weds.(2nd& 4thWeds.) Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 in the Den; Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle at 12:30

Fris.– Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00; Ping Pong 12:30, Pinochle at 12:30

Lunch Menus

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri. at 12:00. For those age 60+ registered with ADS (Aging & Disability Services) living in King County there is a suggested donation of $4. For all others, there is a $7 fee.

All menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., Jan 23: Chicken Parmesan, green salad, fruit, milk

Fri., Jan 25: Quiche, broccoli, peaches, cinnamon rolls, milk

Mon., Jan 28: French Bread Pizza, garden salad, fruit cup, milk

Wed., Jan 30: Salisbury Steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruited jello, milk

Fri., Feb 1: Taco Salad, corn chips, milk

Health and Wellness

Routine Pedicure/Footcare“Karen’s Foot Care” is offered to seniors on the 2nd & 4th Friday of each month and the 4th Thurs. Cost is $32. Please call the Center to make an appointment as this popular service fills quickly.

Blood Pressure Checksare offered on the 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00. This service depends on availability of MV Firefighters.

Services

Community Center ShuttleNeed a ride in? Our shuttle runs M/W/F between 9am and 3pm and provides rides to GMVCC for programs and lunch. Shuttle rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Janet at 425-432-1272 at least one week in advance to arrange a free volunteer-provided ride. This Volunteer Program is now in great need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments, please call the above number to become a volunteer.

Meals on Wheels(by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Sound Generations (call 206-448-5767 or mealsonwheels@soundgenerations.organd www.soundgenerations.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Free Pet FoodIn partnership with the Seattle Humane Society, the Greater Maple Valley Community Center offers free pet food for qualifying low-income seniors.

Medical Lending Closet Free walking aids & bathroom equipment are available from our lending closet free of charge(call for current items). We also welcome donations of these items!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT GMVCC – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center is looking for people-friendly volunteers to have a fun experience while giving back to the people of Maple Valley. Currently, we are looking for Front Desk assistance. For more information on the Front Desk position, contact Stefanie at stefanieg@maplevalleycc.org. Application and background check required. Check out our website www.maplevalleycc.orgfor more information on what the Center has to offer.