Washington State Fair Welcomes Country Music Sensation Keith Urban with Special Guest Russell Dickerson, August 31

Pre-Sale tickets on sale Jan. 23, general public Jan. 26

Puyallup, WA –Jan. 21, 2019 –Country Music Sensation Keith Urban is bringing his Graffiti U Tour to the Washington State Fair, along with special guest Russell Dickerson, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, as part of the 2019 Columbia Bank Concert Series.

Urban’s latest single from Graffiti U “Never Comin Down,” follows his 24th #1 “Coming Home (featuring Julia Michaels), which marked the first time a country artist has used a sample of a country song (Merle Haggard’s “Mama Tried”). Urban’s 2018 CMA nominated Album of the Year, which also garnered nominations for Entertainer and Male Vocalist of the Year, follows Ripcord’s five #1’s, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” which won Best Single at the 2017 CMA Awards and Favorite Country Song at the American Music Awards, where he also collected trophies for Favorite Country Album and Favorite Male Country Artist.

He’s had an album atop the all-genre charts in the U.S., Canada and Australia twice and is the only male Country artist to have achieved the mark even once. He now stands at #8 on Billboard’s All-Time Country Airplay Chart as the artist with the most consecutive top 10 songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay Chart (38) – a streak that started in August of 2000.

Russell Dickerson was born for the stage. “I’m just naturally that kind of dude: a big, loud and over-the-top guy,” he says with a laugh. Yes, one of country music’s most talked-about new talents –and the voice behind the smash single “Yours,” a stunning ballad inspired by his wife of four years, Kailey, that’s racked up over 33million streams to date on Spotify, where he’s been on the Hot Country, Country Gold Playlists and more for over a year, and exploded since being serviced to country radio in April –need not go into “entertainer mode” before he catapults himself onstage to deliver one of his notoriously amped-up live shows.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 23 at 10 a.m. Visit http://www.thefair.com/subscribe and join our free E-Club for access to the best seats and ticket offers. E-Club members get the opportunity to buy tickets to all shows in the Columbia Bank Concert Series lineup, before the general public.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Saturday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. Prices are $125, $110 and $100 and include Fair gate admission. Tickets will be available on The Fair website, http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/keith-urban or by phone (888) 559-FAIR (3247) daily, 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. PDT. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Washington State Fair’s Box Office, 9th Ave SW and Meridian St. (see website for hours). Online and phone purchases are subject to standard processing fees. Tickets purchased on site will be charged a $3.50 per ticket service fee.

Pre-Show Party

Concert ticket holders who want to start the party early, can purchase tickets to the pre-show party. Join fellow fans in the VIP tent just inside the Gold Gate for fun, food and prizes before Keith Urban and Russell Dickerson take the stage. Tickets are $46 each and do not include concert tickets. The price includes a catered dinner by The Vault Catering, one complimentary beverage and a dessert bar. Enjoy a fun atmosphere a party DJ, music, games, prizes and a no-host bar. A commemorative VIP lanyard and buttons are included in the cost. The party starts at 5 p.m. All pre-show party ticketholders will be automatically entered into a drawing to win a front row seat upgrade for two! Guests must be present when announced at approximately 6 p.m. to win. Artist will NOT make an appearance at the party. Pre-show party DOES NOT include admission to the concert or Fair. Separate ticket required for Fair and Grandstand entrance.

For more information, visit http://www.thefair.com/fun/details/keith-urban-pre-show-party .

Tickets will go on sale for other artists in the coming months. Visit http://www.thefair.com/concerts for updated information. The current shows that have been announced are:

DATE PERFORMANCE TIME PRICES (incl. Fair gate admission) Aug. 31 (Sat) Keith Urban (Country) w/Russell Dickerson 7:30 p.m. $125, $110, $100 Sept. 19 (Thu) Old Dominion w/Brandon Lay (Country) 7:30 p.m. $75, $65, $50

