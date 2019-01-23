Government shutdown help- MV Food Bank

For our those in need:

In light of the ongoing shutdown, the Maple Valley Food Bank is committed to serving the families here in our community in these times of need. The shutdown, which began on December 22 has had negative implications across our community and we are taking action to fill in those gaps.

We invite and encourage all those affected by the shutdown (federal employees and others impacted by the shutdown) to connect with us. We recognize the struggles you may be facing and we will give support through a variety of services that are available here at Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services. Services include nutritious and quality food, emergency assistance with rent and utilities as well a wide range of additional resources that can help you in your time of need.

We realize you may have questions and uncertainties, and we want you to have all your questions and concerns addressed. We have added additional days and hours to provide two resource information sessions. During the open sessions you will have an opportunity to meet our professional staff, communicate your specific and immediate needs in an open and respectful environment and shop for food in our grocery store style food bank. Our job is not to judge, it is to serve with dignity and respect.

The assistance and information sessions have been scheduled for:

1) Friday – January 25, 2019 between 1 pm – 4 pm

2) Tuesday – January 29, 2019 between 5 pm – 7:30 pm

For those wanting to help make a difference:

The Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services will be accepting food donations now to offset the additional demand made by those families affected and needing help.

We are extending our hours and will be accepting your donations Mon-Fri 8:30 am to 5:00 pm. We will also be accepting financial donations that may be designated to assist these families with rent and utility expenses. You can visit our website at www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org and click on the red donate button. You may also drop off your monetary donation directly to the food bank Mon-Fri, 8:30 am to 5:00 pm.

Checks made payable to MVFB can also be mailed to us at PO Box 322, Maple Valley, WA 98038.