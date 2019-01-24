THS Drama Club “Almost, Maine” opening this weekend

It’s opening week for Tahoma High School Drama Club’s production of “Almost, Maine.” Performances will be at 7 p.m. on Jan. 25, 26, Feb. 1 and Feb. 2; as well as 2 p.m. matinees on Jan. 26 and Feb. 2 in the performing arts center at THS, 23499 SE Tahoma Way.

Ticket presales will be available at www.tahomadrama.org or, at the door: children, $5; students and seniors, $7; adults, $10.

The play is directed by Paul Rempfer, with costuming by Jeanine Girello. “Almost, Maine” is written by John Cariani. It tells the story of a heartbroken woman, and touches on themes of relationships, friends, and love. The play takes place on one cold winter night filled with magic.