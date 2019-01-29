Black Diamond Police news Updated 1-29-19

On 12/19/2018between 9:55 and 10:30 p.m. an officer conducted a traffic stop for an equipment violation in the 31500 block of 3rd Avenue. The driver was cited for DWLS 3rd, and the vehicle was impounded. The female passenger who had warrants for her arrest was advised and released from the scene, and given a courtesy transport to the Safeway at Four-Corners.

On 12/20/2018, at approximately 1:07 a.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle near the 31100 block of 3rd AVE. Upon further investigation it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, a 31 year old male, was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. The driver was arrested and the booked into Enumclaw Jail for DUI.

On 12/20/2018, between 2:30 and 3 p.m., officers were tracking a wanted suspect when they learned he may be squatting at an abandoned house in the 32500 block of 3rd Avenue. Contact was made with the owners of the house who advised no one should be in the residence, and they gave consent for the police department to enter at any time. This case is under investigation.

On 12/20/2018, around 3:43 to 4:06 p.m., officers were dispatched to a dispute at a business in the 31100 block of 3rd Avenue. The reporting party advised a customer was irate, and that he was possibly armed with a handgun in his back pocket. Officers arrived and detained the customer for a short time while they investigated the incident. No gun was found and no criminal chargers are pending. The customer was released from handcuffs and allowed to leave the scene.

On 12/20/2018, around 8 p.m., officers were dispatched to an area check for someone throwing rocks at cars on SR 169 at SE Green Valley Road. WSP asked for BDPD to assist in an area check with all WSP Troopers out of the area. Nothing was found.

On 12/20/2018, at approximately 9:25 p.m. hours, officers conducted check on an abandoned house for a felony warrant subject known to be in the area. Officers located the subject near the 32500 block of 3rd AVE and took him into custody. The subject was booked to King County Jail on the warrant. He was also cited for trespass.

On 12/21/2018, at approximately 12:01 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop near HWY 18 and Interstate 90. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle, a 28-year-old male, was under the influence of intoxicating liquor and/or drugs. The Suspect was handed over to Washington State Patrol for further investigation of DUI.

On 12/21/18, about 8:30-8:45 a.m., officers were contacted at the Black Diamond Police Station for an assault that occurred in the 32600 block of 5th Ave. Officers located the suspect and he was arrested for Assault-4th Degree.

On 12/22/18, between 9 and 11 a.m., officers were flagged down about an injured owl in the 22000 block of SE 288 ST. Officers found the owl appeared to have an injured wing. With the assistance of several passing motorists, the officer was able to secure the owl. The owl was transported to Feather Haven in Enumclaw for care.

On Saturday, 12/22/2018, around 9:15 p.m., Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 32200 block of 5th AVE in regard to a report of a possible DUI. Upon arrival, Officers contacted two individuals, and subsequent investigation led to one individual, a 53-year-old female, being placed under arrest for DUI. The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded.

On Saturday, 12/22/2018, about 11 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 29000 block of 216th

AVE SE in regard to a complaint of noise from a party. Officers contacted the individuals involved and advised them of the city noise ordinance. The individuals turned down to music.

On 12/24/18, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., officers responded to the 23000 block of SE 312 St for a suspicious circumstance. Officers were informed of a deceased animal wrapped in a tarp on the side of the road. Officers confirmed the animal was a deer. Officers contacted Black Diamond Public Works who responded and disposed of the animal.

On 12/24/18, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., officers responded to the 29400 block of 216 AVE SE for a suspicious circumstance. The reporting party had located an arrow in their front yard that appeared to have been fired into the dirt. The reporting party recalled seeing a subject looking around with a flashlight at night two days prior and believed they were looking for the arrow. Officers contacted neighbors but were unable to determine who fired the arrow.