Calling all solo singers ages 7-15 to audition on Saturday, March 9th, for the 2019 Maple Valley Idol, Jr. Competition! Compete for the honor of being crowned the winner of MV Idol, Jr. 2019 and win cash prizes and multiple opportunities to perform in public during the year. Registration is now open! Only the first 20 singers to pre-register will be auditioned. Each entrant must pre-register online at www.maplevalleyarts.com. A $25 non-refundable registration fee will hold your spot. Auditions will take place on Saturday, March 9th at the Maple Valley Creative Arts Center from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Singers will audition with an MP3 karaoke/instrumental accompaniment track (No iPods, CDs, or MP3 players please.) Contestants will perform one song of their choice. Judges will provide feedback immediately following each audition. Finalists will show a natural ability, quality of performance, showmanship and audience appeal.

A panel of judges will choose the top 12 contestants to perform in the finals on, Friday, May 17th, at the Tahoma Elementary School Auditorium, 7:00 p.m. Judges will select the top three winners. Audience members will also have the opportunity to vote for their favorite and crown the “Audience Choice Winner.”