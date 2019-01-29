CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND City Beat

January 17, 2019 Regular Business Meeting Agenda

25510 Lawson St., Black Diamond, Washington

7:00 P.M. – CALL TO ORDER, FLAG SALUTE, ROLL CALL, AGENDA REVIEW AND APPROVAL: (PASSED 5-0) APPOINTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS, PROCLAMATIONS AND PRESENTATIONS: CONSENT AGENDA:

1) Claim Checks – January 17, 2019 – Check No. 47078 through 47127 and EFTs in the amount of $438,637.01

2) Payroll – December 31, 2018 – Check No. 19694 through 19721 and ACHs in the amount of $358,495.33

3) Minutes –Council Meeting of January 3, 2019 (PASSED 5-0)

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Persons wishing to address the City Council regarding items of new business are encouraged to do so at this time. When recognized by the Mayor, please come to the podium and clearly state your name. Please limit your comments to 3 minutes. If you desire a formal agenda placement, please contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700. Thank you for attending.

EXECUTIVE SESSION: To discuss with Legal Counsel potential litigation pursuant PUBLIC HEARINGS: None

UNFINISHED BUSINESS: None NEW BUSINESS:

4) AB19-005 – Ordinance No. 19-1115 Amending the Salary Schedule for 2018 (PASSED 5-0)

5) AB19–006 – Ordinance No. 19-1116 Amending the Salary Schedule for 2019 (PASSED 5-0)

6) AB19-007 – Resolution No. 19-1290 Authorizing Grant Agreement with King Division for the 2019-2020 Recycling Events (PASSED 5-0)

7) AB19-008 – Resolution No. 19-1291 Authorizing Grant Agreement with King of Public Health for 2019-2020 Recycling Events (PASSED 5-0) to RCW 42.30.110(1)(i)

8) AB19-009 – Resolution No. 19-1292 Authorizing Professional Services Agreement with Olympic Environmental Resources for the City’s 2019-2020 Spring and Fall Recycling Events (PASSED 5-0)

9) AB19-010 – Resolution No. 19-1293 Regarding the Purchase of Property for Construction of the North Commercial Storm Pond

DEPARTMENT REPORTS:

Community Development – Discussion on Planning Commission Recommendation Regarding Revisions to Chapter 18.50 and 18.56 Concerning Accessory Structures, Uses and Accessory Dwelling Units

(PASSED 5-0)