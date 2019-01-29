Coal miners with donned hats

A photo similar to this one was featured in the September 14, 1922 issue of the Pacific Coast Bulletin.

The caption told of the large First Aid meet held at Black Diamond, with competing teams of coal miners from Issaquah, Burnett, Fairfax, Newcastle, Carbonado, and Black Diamond.

A companion photo of coal miners with hats removed was carried in the October 23, 2018 issue of this column, while this version shows participants with donned hats. Starting about a decade earlier, coal mining companies made concerted efforts to improve mine safety with emphasis on first aid and mine rescue.

During the early 1920s a number of competitive events like this were held.

Front row, from left to right: Ed Kaminsky, Ed Poch, Robert Wallace, I. L. Clarke, George Kothe, Mark Bowers, unknown, George Halliday, William P. Bowie, Harold Lloyd, E. Wendt, J. H. O’Reilley. Second row: Ted Rouse, S. B. Potts, Arthur Strankeman, G. L. Edwards, F. A. Connell, Theo Gustofson, C. W. Eidemiller, Alfred Waites, R. Signani, R. Moar, Ed Dichaud, J. McKim, G. M. MacMillan, George F. Schanz. Back row: Martin Taylor, Walter Pogota, L. W. Emery, Thomas Steele, John Eck, Syd Evans, Gus Edstrom, Thomas Chadbourne, J. Craugey, Jack Kimmaman. Research for this caption was provided by JoAnne Matsumura of Issaquah while the image comes courtesy of Jerry & Lynda English of Enumclaw.