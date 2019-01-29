King County New Department Of Local Services

The Greater Maple Valley Unincorporated Area Council (GMVUAC) will hold its monthly meeting on Monday, February 4, from 7:00 to 9:30 PM at the Maple Valley Fire Station (SE corner of SE 231st St / SR-169 intersection across from the Sheriff’s Precinct).

Our special guest will be Director John Taylor of the newly formed Department of Local Services (DLS). King County is the only government for all unincorporated area residents, as it maintains county roads and bridges, issues permits, manages land-use planning, and other shared services including the Sheriff, Parks, and Public Health. Please attend to hear what support the new DLS will provide and share your thoughts with Director Taylor on issues important to you and your neighborhoods.

Members of the public are always welcome to attend and can address the Area Council on any local issue of concern during an Open Comment period at the start of each meeting. Your Area Council represents unincorporated area residents living in the Tahoma

School District and advocates to King County—our local government—on issues of importance to local citizens in the areas of growth management, transportation, environment, and economy.

Your Area Council also works with nearby cities of Maple Valley, Covington, Issaquah, and Black Diamond on local issues. King County, Regional, and State officials often address the Area Council and local residents. Please see: www.gmvuac.org.