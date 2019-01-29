Poets Share Cultural Gift While Bonding With Local Audiences

“This is a very special happening in our community that brings joy to many.We can see there is bonding between the poet and their audience which helps build self confidence.”

Susan Etchey, poetry event facilitator, was analyzing the second event of The Unknown Poets Society, a poetry reading held in Black Diamond and reoccurring regularly on the third Thursday of each month. Reaction to poetry readings, the writers, the bonding, and the uniqueness of the event in a small town that was quickly being referred to as a cultural center, where even a world-renowned cellist performs.

“There aren’t many venues of this kind for artistic expression through poetry,” Etchey said. “Poets want to share their work. It is a validation of their labor and talent to get applause and to be appreciated by a ‘very attentive’ audience.” Applause resounded with an audience mesmerized by Craig Gurney’s memorization of several lengthy poems he wrote and recited (without a script in front of him). Gurney’s Facebook page reveals that poetry is just one of his artistic talents that include a metal/garden art business where he works with found objects and recycled metal.

Gurney’s first poem was written while heading to Oklahoma on his Harley in 2011. He saw a road kill coyote. One hundred miles later he saw a second road kill coyote. He then penned a simple ditty, “Ode to the Coyote.” The rest is history. He’s been sharing at open mics since 2012; competed in a poetry slam in Olympia; won second place at a storytelling slam in Seattle.

Gurney talks of cruisin’ on his Harley when he conceives of and writes poetry, one he recited at The Unknown Poet’s Society. Six lines of “The Question” reveal a romantic interest deflected by a lovely description of his motorcycle:

She whispered low her question, I answered, “Yes, I do.”

When she asked, “Is there another?” I stated, “No, there’s only you.”

She said, “I saw you lookin’ at that young thing dressed in red.”

“Well, not the way I look at you.” That’s what I should have said.

But foolishly I confessed, ”Her curves did catch my eye.”

“Oh, to be that young again,” Her bosom heaved a sigh.

Surprise begone in Gurney’s poems, (“he patted her ass and said, let’s get gas”) the audience gave their favorite poet no distracted driving ticket. He was voted first place and awarded a bouquet of flowers.

Nana Asave, a high school senior, introduced himself as born in Ghana, East Africa, arriving in the United States in 2008. He was accompanied at poetry night with his high school English teacher, Kim McClung. Nana’s first poem conveyed its deep emotion and questioning in the title, “Why Am I Grieving?” and then the line, “Why am I alive?” His second poem was written after connecting with a friend who suggested he “not use sadness as a catalyst” for his writing. Nana obviously was able to transition, writing and sharing a winning poem; thus florals as a prize.

Nine poets recited their original creations at The Unknown Poets Society in January. Two audiences have now heard 12 individual poets ranging in age from teens to senior citizens. No one in January recited a poem they had not written although reading a favoritepoem is acceptable. Twenty-three people (both audience and poets) attended the event. “As word spreads we may have more showing up; I would advise people to arrive early to get a seat because we may have standing room only, very soon,” Etchey said. Poetry sign-ups begin at 4:00 p.m. at Black Gold Coffee Company with readings at 4:30. The next poetry event is set for Thursday, Feb. 21.

Formal introduction of poets does not occur through an announcer. “I feel it is good for our poets to introduce themselves in their own way. We’d like to know what motivates them and where they come from,” said Etchey. “Many actually drive quite a distance. I want all the poets, especially new ones who come from outside of Black Diamond, to feel welcome.”

“Use of a microphone this month made presentation much easier on listeners,” she said, “Some poets are reserved and not accustomed to an audience” [let alone to holding or speaking into a microphone]. The Unknown Poets Society has no membership, no board of directors, and no meetings other than periodic poetry readings. Further information is available by emailing Etchey, azaroa40@yahoo.com.