Black Diamond Library Events

Black Diamond Library

24707 Roberts Drive

Black Diamond, WA 98010

360.886.1105

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time follows.

Little Library Builders

Monday, February 4 and 11, 3:30pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the building supplies, you supply the imagination! Put your creativity to the test with gears, straws and connectors, geo blocks and more.

Saturday Morning Movie

Saturday, February 9, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Watch Disney’s Lady and the Tramp and stay after for a Valentine’s Day craft.

Family Book Club in Spanish

Del Norte Al Sur

Wednesday, February 13, 6pm

A reading program in Spanish for ages 5 to 10 accompanied by their families.

Learn through discussion and fun activities. Analyze stories, learn new vocabulary, and develop critical thinking and comprehension skills in Spanish.

Teens

All Knotted Up: Mystic Knot Jewelry

Tuesday, February 19, 1pm

Middle and high school ages.

Make unique jewelry, key chains and more just by beading and knotting parachute cord.

Please register.

Adults

Sketching Family Histories

Saturday, February 9, 1:30pm

During this hands-on workshop, learn how to create an ink and watercolor sketchbook to capture family stories and memories. Also, learn basic drawing and watercolor techniques, explore ways to organize a family history sketchbook and share personal memories. You may bring personal family photos to the workshop, but it is not required.

All other supplies provided.

First come, first seated.

Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting

Wednesday, February 20, 5pm

This nonprofit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!

Friends of the Black Diamond Library Book Sale

Thursday, February 21 and Saturday, February 23, 10am

Purchase used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices.

The Friends of the Black Diamond Library provides financial support for programming throughout the year. Donations welcome.