Black Diamond Library Events

Black Diamond Library
24707 Roberts Drive
Black Diamond, WA 98010
360.886.1105
February 2019 Events
Family Story Times
Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10:30am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Social time follows.
Little Library Builders
Monday, February 4 and 11, 3:30pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the building supplies, you supply the imagination! Put your creativity to the test with gears, straws and connectors, geo blocks and more.
Saturday Morning Movie
Saturday, February 9, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Watch Disney’s Lady and the Tramp and stay after for a Valentine’s Day craft.
Family Book Club in Spanish
Del Norte Al Sur
Wednesday, February 13, 6pm
A reading program in Spanish for ages 5 to 10 accompanied by their families.
Learn through discussion and fun activities. Analyze stories, learn new vocabulary, and develop critical thinking and comprehension skills in Spanish.
All Knotted Up: Mystic Knot Jewelry
Tuesday, February 19, 1pm
Middle and high school ages.
Make unique jewelry, key chains and more just by beading and knotting parachute cord.
Please register.
Sketching Family Histories
Saturday, February 9, 1:30pm
During this hands-on workshop, learn how to create an ink and watercolor sketchbook to capture family stories and memories. Also, learn basic drawing and watercolor techniques, explore ways to organize a family history sketchbook and share personal memories. You may bring personal family photos to the workshop, but it is not required.
All other supplies provided.
First come, first seated.
Friends of the Black Diamond Library Meeting
Wednesday, February 20, 5pm
This nonprofit group supports the Black Diamond Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us!
Friends of the Black Diamond Library Book Sale
Thursday, February 21 and Saturday, February 23, 10am
Purchase used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices.
The Friends of the Black Diamond Library provides financial support for programming throughout the year. Donations welcome.