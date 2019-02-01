Covington Library February Events

Covington Library

27100 164th Avenue SE

Covington, WA 98042

253.630.8761

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

Infant & Young Toddler Story Time with Stay & Play

Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10:30am and repeated at 11:15am

Newborn to 24 months with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Playtime follows.

Toddler Story Times

Tuesday, February 5, 12 and 26, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times with Stay & Play

Tuesday, February 5, 12 and 26, 11:15am

All ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Playtime follows.

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 6-7:30pm

All ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house.

Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination!

Reading with Rover

Thursday, February 14, 7-8pm

For school-age children accompanied by an adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

A Thousand Thanks: The Gift of Sadako and Her Cranes

Tuesday, February 19, 10:30am

Presented by Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma.

Ages 7 and older.

Sadako, a Japanese girl stricken with leukemia because of the bombing of Hiroshima, follows the tradition of folding a thousand paper cranes in order to be granted a wish. Her story is told with a mixture of magic and song.

Teens

Study Zone

Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-5:30pm

While school is in session.

Grades K-12.

Drop-in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from volunteer tutors.

Game On!

Thursday, February 7 and 21, 4-5:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Hang out, snack and play Switch, Wii U, Xbox One and Xbox 360 games!

Art Club

Thursday, February 14, 3:30-5pm

Middle and high school ages.

Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities. Drop in every month for a new project.

Harry Potter Club

Thursday, February 28, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Join other Potterheads to talk about the wizarding world, watch movies, plan events, organize volunteer projects and fight dark magic.

Adults

Citizenship Classes

Saturday, February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10am

Learn how to become a United States Citizen.

Friends of the Covington Library Book Sale

Saturday, February 2, 10am-5pm

Sunday, February 3, 1-5pm

Purchase used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices. Proceeds support library programs and events. Donations welcome.

Friends of the Covington Library Meeting

Tuesday, February 5, 7:30pm

This nonprofit group supports the Covington Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us! Everyone is welcome!

Information Session with the Multi-Service Center

Thursday, February 7, 10am-1pm

Ask questions about housing, job searching, paying the bills or a host of other services.

Talk Time Classes

Thursday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6pm

Practice speaking English with other English language learners.

Covington Adult Book Group

Weapons of Math Destruction by Cathy O’Neil

Thursday, February 21, 2pm

GRC in the Community Workshop

Thursday, February 21, 6:30pm

Join one of our local Green River College experts as they present on a topic of their choice.

Time to Prune

Saturday, February 23, 1pm

Join certified arborist and Horticulturist Alan Haywood while he shows us how to prune effectively to promote healthy, attractive trees and shrubs during the coming growing season. Homeowners, gardeners and landscape professionals are invited to explore some of the dos and don’ts of pruning at this free seminar.

AARP Tax Help

Mondays, 10am–3pm

Wednesdays 10am-3pm

Saturdays, 12:15-3:15pm

February 2–April 13

Appointments will be taken for the entire tax season beginning on Monday, January 28.

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. No age or income limits. No complex or business returns

Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.

Please pickup and complete the AARP intake form at the Information Desk.

Come in or call to make an appointment, 253.630.8761.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Mondays and Wednesdays, 6pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

For registration information, call Green River College at 253.833.9111 ext.

Computer Classes

Register in person, online or call 253.630.8761.

Registration begins January 18.

One-on-One Computer Help

Saturday, February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2pm and 2:30pm

Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 1

Monday, February 4, 7pm

Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2

Monday, February 11, 7pm

Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 3

Monday, February 25, 7pm