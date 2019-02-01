Covington Library February Events

Covington Library
27100 164th Avenue SE
Covington, WA 98042
253.630.8761
February 2019 Events
Infant & Young Toddler Story Time with Stay & Play
Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10:30am and repeated at 11:15am
Newborn to 24 months with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Playtime follows.
Toddler Story Times
Tuesday, February 5, 12 and 26, 10:30am
Ages 2 to 3 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Family Story Times with Stay & Play
Tuesday, February 5, 12 and 26, 11:15am
All ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Playtime follows.
Block Party! LEGO @ the Library
Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 6-7:30pm
All ages welcome.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house.
Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks; you supply the imagination!
Reading with Rover
Thursday, February 14, 7-8pm
For school-age children accompanied by an adult.
Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.
A Thousand Thanks: The Gift of Sadako and Her Cranes
Tuesday, February 19, 10:30am
Presented by Thomas Hitoshi Pruiksma.
Ages 7 and older.
Sadako, a Japanese girl stricken with leukemia because of the bombing of Hiroshima, follows the tradition of folding a thousand paper cranes in order to be granted a wish. Her story is told with a mixture of magic and song.
Study Zone
Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3:30-5:30pm
While school is in session.
Grades K-12.
Drop-in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from volunteer tutors.
Game On!
Thursday, February 7 and 21, 4-5:30pm
Middle and high school ages.
Hang out, snack and play Switch, Wii U, Xbox One and Xbox 360 games!
Art Club
Thursday, February 14, 3:30-5pm
Middle and high school ages.
Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities. Drop in every month for a new project.
Harry Potter Club
Thursday, February 28, 4pm
Middle and high school ages.
Join other Potterheads to talk about the wizarding world, watch movies, plan events, organize volunteer projects and fight dark magic.
Citizenship Classes
Saturday, February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 10am
Learn how to become a United States Citizen.
Friends of the Covington Library Book Sale
Saturday, February 2, 10am-5pm
Sunday, February 3, 1-5pm
Purchase used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices. Proceeds support library programs and events. Donations welcome.
Friends of the Covington Library Meeting
Tuesday, February 5, 7:30pm
This nonprofit group supports the Covington Library through fundraising, sponsorship of programs and services and increasing awareness of the library’s vital community role. Join us! Everyone is welcome!
Information Session with the Multi-Service Center
Thursday, February 7, 10am-1pm
Ask questions about housing, job searching, paying the bills or a host of other services.
Talk Time Classes
Thursday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 6pm
Practice speaking English with other English language learners.
Covington Adult Book Group
Weapons of Math Destruction by Cathy O’Neil
Thursday, February 21, 2pm
GRC in the Community Workshop
Thursday, February 21, 6:30pm
Join one of our local Green River College experts as they present on a topic of their choice.
Time to Prune
Saturday, February 23, 1pm
Join certified arborist and Horticulturist Alan Haywood while he shows us how to prune effectively to promote healthy, attractive trees and shrubs during the coming growing season. Homeowners, gardeners and landscape professionals are invited to explore some of the dos and don’ts of pruning at this free seminar.
AARP Tax Help
Mondays, 10am–3pm
Wednesdays 10am-3pm
Saturdays, 12:15-3:15pm
February 2–April 13
Appointments will be taken for the entire tax season beginning on Monday, January 28.
Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers. No age or income limits. No complex or business returns
Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.
Please pickup and complete the AARP intake form at the Information Desk.
Come in or call to make an appointment, 253.630.8761.
English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes
Mondays and Wednesdays, 6pm
Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.
For registration information, call Green River College at 253.833.9111 ext.
Computer Classes
Register in person, online or call 253.630.8761.
Registration begins January 18.
One-on-One Computer Help
Saturday, February 2, 9, 16 and 23, 2pm and 2:30pm
Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 1
Monday, February 4, 7pm
Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 2
Monday, February 11, 7pm
Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 3
Monday, February 25, 7pm