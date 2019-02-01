Enumclaw Library February Events

Enumclaw Library
1700 1st Street
Enumclaw, WA 98022
360.825.2045
February 2019 Events
Kaleidoscope Play & Learn-Spanish
Friday, February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 10:30am-12pm
Newborn to age 5 with caregiver.
Have fun singing songs, sharing books and stories, creating art and playing.
Toddler Story Times
Tuesday, February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am
Ages 2 to 3 with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Social time follows.
Infant and Young Toddler Story Times
Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30am
Newborn to 24 months with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Social time follows.
Block Party! LEGO @ the Library
Thursday, February 7 and 14, 3:30-5pm
All ages welcome.
Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.
Enumclaw Children’s Book Club
Raven by Gerald McDermott
Tuesday, February 12, 4pm
Ages 5 to 10, accompanying adults welcome.
Come for a fun book discussion and activity.
New members always welcome.
Study Zone
Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4-6pm
Grades K-12.
Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Teen Advisory Board
Wednesday, February 13, 4pm
Grades 9-12.
Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate! Discuss topics that matter to you and have voice in library programs for tweens and teens.
Parenting Our Parents
Saturday, February 2, 10:30am
For anyone in the “sandwich generation” (in the middle of raising children and caring for elders), seniors coping with the kids taking over, or anyone concerned about the aging process! Janine Carpenter of JANINE: Your Resource for Supported Aging will discuss what information families need to have, resources and options for caregiving, how to have family discussions and how to plan for future needs.
I ♥ Calligraphy
Tuesday, February 5, 7pm
Join Librarian Mary Jo Edelman for a basic introduction to calligraphy. Learn basic pen strokes and principles of Chancery Cursive in this hands-on workshop. Leave with skills to practice, as well as guide sheets and your own felt-tip calligraphy pen!
Materials provided to create a simple calligraphic Valentine.
Registration required beginning January 22.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Enumclaw Library.
Need Help from Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS)?
Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 12pm
The Department of Social and Health Services is a lifeline providing the basics of daily living to Washington residents who are in need of some assistance. DSHS and its partners provide protection, comfort, food assistance, cash assistance and a host of other services.
Stop by the table to ask questions, get advice and sign up for assistance.
No appointment necessary.
AARP Tax Help
Thursday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10am
Saturday, February 9, 16 and 23, 10am
Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP Foundation volunteers. No age or income limits. Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.
Appointments will be taken for all days starting Monday, January 14.
Call or come in to make an appointment, 360.825.2045.
Friends of the Enumclaw Library Meeting
Wednesday, February 13, 12pm
Be a friend of the Enumclaw Library! Learn about exciting opportunities to show your support for your community through fundraising activities, sponsorship of programs and increasing awareness of the library’s role.
Enumclaw Library Book Group
The Woman Who Smashed Codes: a true story of love, spies and the unlikely heroine who outwitted America’s enemies by Jason Fagone
Wednesday, February 13, 2pm
Reach Enumclaw Legal Clinic
Thursday, February 14 and 28, 5:30-7:30pm
Reach Enumclaw is a free legal clinic open to all local residents on a first come, first served basis.
Washington attorneys will meet with clients via the Internet for a half hour to consult on legal issues including: family law, landlord tenant, creditor debtor, contract disputes and others.
Criminal case related matters may be reviewed if there is no current case pending. We also offer referrals to other agencies that may resolve client’s problems.
For more information, 206.398.4319.
Tabletop Tuesday
Tuesday, February 19, 6:30pm
Teens and adults welcome. Age 12 and younger must be accompanied by adult.
Meet fellow new tabletop game players while learning a game together, or join experienced players in open game play.