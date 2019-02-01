Enumclaw Library February Events

Enumclaw Library

1700 1st Street

Enumclaw, WA 98022

360.825.2045

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

Kaleidoscope Play & Learn-Spanish

Friday, February 1, 8, 15 and 22, 10:30am-12pm

Newborn to age 5 with caregiver.

Have fun singing songs, sharing books and stories, creating art and playing.

Toddler Story Times

Tuesday, February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am

Ages 2 to 3 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time follows.

Infant and Young Toddler Story Times

Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Newborn to 24 months with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time follows.

Block Party! LEGO @ the Library

Thursday, February 7 and 14, 3:30-5pm

All ages welcome.

Come to the library for an unstructured, creative play open-house. Stay for the entire event or pop in for a few minutes. We supply the bricks, you supply the imagination! Other building supplies like straws and connectors will also be provided.

Enumclaw Children’s Book Club

Raven by Gerald McDermott

Tuesday, February 12, 4pm

Ages 5 to 10, accompanying adults welcome.

Come for a fun book discussion and activity.

New members always welcome.

Teens

Study Zone

Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 4-6pm

Grades K-12.

Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Teen Advisory Board

Wednesday, February 13, 4pm

Grades 9-12.

Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate! Discuss topics that matter to you and have voice in library programs for tweens and teens.

Adults

Parenting Our Parents

Saturday, February 2, 10:30am

For anyone in the “sandwich generation” (in the middle of raising children and caring for elders), seniors coping with the kids taking over, or anyone concerned about the aging process! Janine Carpenter of JANINE: Your Resource for Supported Aging will discuss what information families need to have, resources and options for caregiving, how to have family discussions and how to plan for future needs.

I ♥ Calligraphy

Tuesday, February 5, 7pm

Join Librarian Mary Jo Edelman for a basic introduction to calligraphy. Learn basic pen strokes and principles of Chancery Cursive in this hands-on workshop. Leave with skills to practice, as well as guide sheets and your own felt-tip calligraphy pen!

Materials provided to create a simple calligraphic Valentine.

Registration required beginning January 22.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Enumclaw Library.

Need Help from Washington State Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS)?

Wednesday, February 6, 13, 20 and 27, 12pm

The Department of Social and Health Services is a lifeline providing the basics of daily living to Washington residents who are in need of some assistance. DSHS and its partners provide protection, comfort, food assistance, cash assistance and a host of other services.

Stop by the table to ask questions, get advice and sign up for assistance.

No appointment necessary.

AARP Tax Help

Thursday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 10am

Saturday, February 9, 16 and 23, 10am

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP Foundation volunteers. No age or income limits. Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number and last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.

Appointments will be taken for all days starting Monday, January 14.

Call or come in to make an appointment, 360.825.2045.

Friends of the Enumclaw Library Meeting

Wednesday, February 13, 12pm

Be a friend of the Enumclaw Library! Learn about exciting opportunities to show your support for your community through fundraising activities, sponsorship of programs and increasing awareness of the library’s role.

Enumclaw Library Book Group

The Woman Who Smashed Codes: a true story of love, spies and the unlikely heroine who outwitted America’s enemies by Jason Fagone

Wednesday, February 13, 2pm

Reach Enumclaw Legal Clinic

Thursday, February 14 and 28, 5:30-7:30pm

Reach Enumclaw is a free legal clinic open to all local residents on a first come, first served basis.

Washington attorneys will meet with clients via the Internet for a half hour to consult on legal issues including: family law, landlord tenant, creditor debtor, contract disputes and others.

Criminal case related matters may be reviewed if there is no current case pending. We also offer referrals to other agencies that may resolve client’s problems.

For more information, 206.398.4319.

Tabletop Tuesday

Tuesday, February 19, 6:30pm

Teens and adults welcome. Age 12 and younger must be accompanied by adult.

Meet fellow new tabletop game players while learning a game together, or join experienced players in open game play.