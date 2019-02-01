Fairwood Library February Events

Fairwood Library
17009 140th Avenue SE
Renton, WA 98058
425.226.0522
February 2019 Events
Chess @ the Library
Friday, February 1, 3:30pm
Ages 5 to 100!
Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.
All skill levels welcome.
Family Story Times
Tuesdays, 10am
Wednesdays, 10am
Ages 6 and younger with adult.
Enjoy a 1/2 hour of stories, songs, and movement activities.
Spanish Story Times
Tuesday, February 12, 19 and 26, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Ms. Bee’s Play Place
Thursday, February 14, 10am
Ages 6 and younger with adult.
Drop in for 45-minutes of interactive, play-centered activities.
Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
Ukulele Concert – From Traditional to Modern
Saturday, February 16, 3:30pm
Presenter Arden Fujiwara.
Ages 7 to adult.
Join us for a mini ukulele lesson followed by a concert featuring the ukulele as a solo instrument exploring traditional Hawaiian music to current day pop and rock.
Study Zone
Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3-5pm
Mondays and Tuesdays, 5-7pm
No Study Zone February 16-24.
Grades K-12.
Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Yarnsmiths
Tuesday, February 5, 6pm
Ages 10 to adult.
Join our yarn circle at the library. A volunteer will be available to help teach how to knit or crochet, or try out one of our knitting looms. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on.
Please register. Supplies are limited.
BFF: Tween Book Club
Tuesday, February 12, 6pm
Grades 4-6.
Books, food and fun!
Free Tax Help
Mondays, 5-8pm
Thursdays, 12-3pm
Saturdays, 10am-2pm
No Tax help on February 18.
United Way of King County offers free help with your taxes. United Way Tax helpers can also help you sign up for healthcare, public benefits, ORCA Lift and the myRA savings account.
Please bring your social security card, photo ID, all tax statements, health insurance information. It’s also recommended to bring last year’s tax return and a bank account number and routing number.
For more information about the service call 211 or visit uwkc.org/taxhelp.
Drop in, no appointment needed.
Fix It/Replace It
Consumer and Automotive Database Drop-in Demonstrations
Saturday, February 16 and 23, 1:30-3:30pm
Wednesday, February 27, 4-6pm
Ready to replace a mattress that gives more ache than rest? Need information on car repair?
KCLS offers a wealth of information in its Consumer and Automotive Databases that are available to all library patrons free of charge. Stop by and learn how to access the databases and find information relevant to your project.
Fairwood Afternoon Book Club
Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward
Wednesday, February 13, 12pm
Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group
The Radium Girls by Kate Moore
Tuesday, February 19, 7pm
Talk Time Classes
Wednesdays, 7pm
Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group.
Black History Month Programs at the Fairwood Library
Listen, Learn and Dream: A Celebration of Black History Month
Saturday, February 23, 3:30pm
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Join the Fairwood Library and the Black Student Union (BSU) of Renton High School to celebrate Black History Month. The BSU will highlight their talents and share historical information.
Craft activities and light refreshments provided.
Virtual Tour of Renton’s African American Historical Sites
Tuesday, February 26, 7pm
Join Renton area leaders John Houston and Benita Horn as they share the remarkable history of Renton’s African American residents. Learn about the center of the Black community, effects of development, local luminaries and more.