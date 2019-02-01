Fairwood Library February Events

Fairwood Library

17009 140th Avenue SE

Renton, WA 98058

425.226.0522

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

Chess @ the Library

Friday, February 1, 3:30pm

Ages 5 to 100!

Have fun playing chess at the library with your family and friends.

All skill levels welcome.

Family Story Times

Tuesdays, 10am

Wednesdays, 10am

Ages 6 and younger with adult.

Enjoy a 1/2 hour of stories, songs, and movement activities.

Spanish Story Times

Tuesday, February 12, 19 and 26, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Ms. Bee’s Play Place

Thursday, February 14, 10am

Ages 6 and younger with adult.

Drop in for 45-minutes of interactive, play-centered activities.

Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Ukulele Concert – From Traditional to Modern

Saturday, February 16, 3:30pm

Presenter Arden Fujiwara.

Ages 7 to adult.

Join us for a mini ukulele lesson followed by a concert featuring the ukulele as a solo instrument exploring traditional Hawaiian music to current day pop and rock.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone

Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 3-5pm

Mondays and Tuesdays, 5-7pm

No Study Zone February 16-24.

Grades K-12.

Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Yarnsmiths

Tuesday, February 5, 6pm

Ages 10 to adult.

Join our yarn circle at the library. A volunteer will be available to help teach how to knit or crochet, or try out one of our knitting looms. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on.

Please register. Supplies are limited.

BFF: Tween Book Club

Tuesday, February 12, 6pm

Grades 4-6.

Books, food and fun!

Adults

Free Tax Help

Mondays, 5-8pm

Thursdays, 12-3pm

Saturdays, 10am-2pm

No Tax help on February 18.

United Way of King County offers free help with your taxes. United Way Tax helpers can also help you sign up for healthcare, public benefits, ORCA Lift and the myRA savings account.

Please bring your social security card, photo ID, all tax statements, health insurance information. It’s also recommended to bring last year’s tax return and a bank account number and routing number.

For more information about the service call 211 or visit uwkc.org/taxhelp.

Drop in, no appointment needed.

Fix It/Replace It

Consumer and Automotive Database Drop-in Demonstrations

Saturday, February 16 and 23, 1:30-3:30pm

Wednesday, February 27, 4-6pm

Ready to replace a mattress that gives more ache than rest? Need information on car repair?

KCLS offers a wealth of information in its Consumer and Automotive Databases that are available to all library patrons free of charge. Stop by and learn how to access the databases and find information relevant to your project.

Fairwood Afternoon Book Club

Sing, Unburied, Sing by Jesmyn Ward

Wednesday, February 13, 12pm

Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group

The Radium Girls by Kate Moore

Tuesday, February 19, 7pm

Talk Time Classes

Wednesdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group.

Black History Month Programs at the Fairwood Library

Listen, Learn and Dream: A Celebration of Black History Month

Saturday, February 23, 3:30pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Join the Fairwood Library and the Black Student Union (BSU) of Renton High School to celebrate Black History Month. The BSU will highlight their talents and share historical information.

Craft activities and light refreshments provided.

Virtual Tour of Renton’s African American Historical Sites

Tuesday, February 26, 7pm

Join Renton area leaders John Houston and Benita Horn as they share the remarkable history of Renton’s African American residents. Learn about the center of the Black community, effects of development, local luminaries and more.