Greenbridge Library February Events

Greenbridge Library

9720 8th Avenue SW

Seattle, WA 98106

206.762.1682

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

After School Fun with STEAM

Tuesday, February 19, 4pm

Ages 5 and older with adult.

When school lets out, drop in to the library for STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) activities.

Teens

Michael P. Anderson Memorial Aerospace Program

Tuesday, February 12 and 19, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

The Michael P. Anderson memorial aerospace program is focused on supporting students explore STEM and aviation careers. Come to the library and learn about all of the exciting opportunities in science, tech, engineering, math and aviation.