Maple Valley Library Events

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425.432.4620

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

Family Pajama Story Times

Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 7pm

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Preschool Story Times

Tuesday, February 5 and 19, 10:30am

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Playtime follows.

Preschool Story Times

Wednesday, February 6, 20 and 27, 10:30am

Ages 3 to 7 with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Playtime follows.

Little Library Scientists: The Human Body

Friday, February 8, 11am

Ages 3 to 6 with adult.

Young science explorers will join Librarian Sharon for stories and hands on science activities. In this workshop, learn about the human body through simple experiments that explore the digestive tract (gurgle, gurgle), the human heart (thump, thump) and many other bits of our insides. This program is 30 minutes long and moves fast so don’t be late or you’ll miss something fun! Adults attend and participate with their Little Library Scientist.

Please register.

Totem Pole Art Workshop

Wednesday, February 20, 2pm

Presented by Witty Scientists.

Ages 7 to 12, age 7 with adult.

Totem poles of the Northwest are beautiful, but do you understand their message? What do those animals represent? Discover the symbolic stories of the indigenous people of the area and create your own paper totem pole.

Please register.

Tweens & Teens

Teen Advisory Board

Tuesday, February 12, 4pm

Grades 6-12.

Make new friends and lean into leadership as a Teen Advocate! Discuss topics that matter to you and have a voice in library programs for tweens and teens.

Earn volunteer credit and work with the Teen Services Librarian to create, plan and promote community-focused events.

New members are always welcome!

Meet & Make: Cosplay Workshop

Saturday, February 9, 1pm

Ages 12 to adult.

Meet and take photos with professional cosplayer Mary Freeman of Avia Cosplay! Learn practical tips for how to make and wear a complete outfit and get answers to your cosplay questions.

All supplies provided.

Please register.

Study Zone

Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 5pm

No Study Zone on February 19 and 20.

Grades K-12.

Need a study buddy? Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for FREE homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Adults

Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting

Wednesday, February 6, 6:30pm

The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services. All are welcome!

Maple Valley Library Tuesday Evening Book Group

The Glass Universe by Dava Sobel

Tuesday, February 12, 7pm

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

Born a Crime by Trevor Noah

Wednesday, February 13, 10am

Let’s Get Growing Indoors!

Sunday, February 24, 2pm

Join garden educator, Lisa Taylor, author of Maritime Northwest Garden Guide and Your Farm in the City; An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals for a hands-on session about planting and growing seeds inside under lights. Learn how to setup an indoor nursery so you can get a jump on the growing season. Plant seeds to take home for your own garden.

One-on-One Computer Help

Thursday, February 7, 14, 21 and 28, 2pm

Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!

Please call for an appointment, 425.432.4620.

Computer Class: Microsoft Excel 2016 Level 3

Thursday, February 7, 7pm

Continue learning powerful data analysis, management, and presentation skills in Excel 2016. Work toward an official certification in Excel 2016.

Registration begins January 26 online, in person or call 425.432.4620.

Computer Class: Microsoft Publisher 2016

Thursday, February 21, 7pm

Create attractive flyers, greeting cards and more with Microsoft Publisher 2016. Must be able to use the mouse and keyboard.

Registration begins February 6 online, in person or call 425.432.4620.