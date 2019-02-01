Renton Highlands Library February Events

Renton Highlands Library
2801 NE 10th Street
Renton, WA 98056
425.277.1831
February 2019 Events
Spanish Story Times
Friday, February 1, 8 and 15, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Family Story Times
Tuesday, February 5, 12 and 26, 10am and 11:30am
For families with children ages 2 to 8, but all ages welcome.
Stories, songs and fun!
Evening Family Story Time
Wednesday, February 6, 13 and 27, 7pm
For families with children ages 2 to 8, but all ages welcome.
Stories, songs and fun!
Pajamas are encouraged!
The Big Play Date
Monday, February 11, 10am-12pm
For families with newborn to age 6, but all ages welcome.
Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.
Board Game Afternoon
Fridays, 4-6pm
All ages and skill levels welcome.
Learn to play chess or explore other board games at the library with your family and friends.
Study Zone
Sundays, 2-4pm
Mondays, 3:30- 5:30pm
Wednesdays, 6:30- 8:30pm
Thursdays, 5:30-7:30pm
Grades K-12 and adults up to age 21 working on their GED.
Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 7pm
Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions. Study the N400 form. Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.
Social Services Connections – Healthcare and More
Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10am
Learn more about no/low cost medical care, food banks and health insurance resources on the Eastside and near Renton.
Join a representative of the International Community Health Services to learn about resources nearby for you and your family.
No appointment necessary.
One-on-One Computer Help
Wednesday, February 13 and 27, 6pm
Have computer or software questions? TechTutor volunteers are here for you to help with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.
You may bring your own laptop, but TechTutors cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.
No appointment necessary.
Rent Smart: Tenant Rights Workshop
Tuesday, February 19, 7pm
Solid Ground’s tenant counselors offer a workshop for current and future renters. Know and assert your rights as tenants, navigate the housing search and landlord screening process, protect yourself from eviction and housing loss, and learn how to get deposits back and repairs made.
AARP Tax Help
Thursdays, 10:30am–4pm
Saturdays, 12-4pm
Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers.
No age or income limits. No complex or business returns.
Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.
By appointment only, call 425.919.6419 or email Taxaide@RHL@comcast.net and leave a message with your name and phone number.
Talk Time Class
Saturdays, 10-11:30am
Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world.
Classes are free, join anytime!
Black History Month Events
Celebrate Black Americans, past, present and future! Learn more about and celebrate the important contributions by Black Americans to art, literature, science, music and more!
Contact the library for more details.
American History Traveling Museum: The “Unspoken” Truths
Saturday, February 2, 12pm
Monday Movie Night:
Black Panther
Monday, February 4, 4pm
The Hate U Give
Monday, February 11, 4pm
The Wiz
Monday, February 25, 4pm
Black History Month: Virtual Tour of Renton’s African American Historical Sites
Thursday, February 21, 7pm
Black History Month: Celebrate African Americans in STEAM
Friday, February 22, 4:30pm