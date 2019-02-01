Renton Highlands Library February Events

Renton Highlands Library

2801 NE 10th Street

Renton, WA 98056

425.277.1831

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

Spanish Story Times

Friday, February 1, 8 and 15, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Times

Tuesday, February 5, 12 and 26, 10am and 11:30am

For families with children ages 2 to 8, but all ages welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Evening Family Story Time

Wednesday, February 6, 13 and 27, 7pm

For families with children ages 2 to 8, but all ages welcome.

Stories, songs and fun!

Pajamas are encouraged!

The Big Play Date

Monday, February 11, 10am-12pm

For families with newborn to age 6, but all ages welcome.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Board Game Afternoon

Fridays, 4-6pm

All ages and skill levels welcome.

Learn to play chess or explore other board games at the library with your family and friends.

Teens

Study Zone

Sundays, 2-4pm

Mondays, 3:30- 5:30pm

Wednesdays, 6:30- 8:30pm

Thursdays, 5:30-7:30pm

Grades K-12 and adults up to age 21 working on their GED.

Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

Citizenship Classes

Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 7pm

Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions. Study the N400 form. Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.

Social Services Connections – Healthcare and More

Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10am

Learn more about no/low cost medical care, food banks and health insurance resources on the Eastside and near Renton.

Join a representative of the International Community Health Services to learn about resources nearby for you and your family.

No appointment necessary.

One-on-One Computer Help

Wednesday, February 13 and 27, 6pm

Have computer or software questions? TechTutor volunteers are here for you to help with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.

You may bring your own laptop, but TechTutors cannot provide hands-on or hardware assistance.

No appointment necessary.

Rent Smart: Tenant Rights Workshop

Tuesday, February 19, 7pm

Solid Ground’s tenant counselors offer a workshop for current and future renters. Know and assert your rights as tenants, navigate the housing search and landlord screening process, protect yourself from eviction and housing loss, and learn how to get deposits back and repairs made.

AARP Tax Help

Thursdays, 10:30am–4pm

Saturdays, 12-4pm

Get free individualized tax preparation assistance provided by trained AARP volunteers.

No age or income limits. No complex or business returns.

Please bring picture I.D., documented proof of Social Security Number, last year’s return as well as any current tax documents.

By appointment only, call 425.919.6419 or email Taxaide@RHL@comcast.net and leave a message with your name and phone number.

Talk Time Class

Saturdays, 10-11:30am

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world.

Classes are free, join anytime!

Black History Month Events

Celebrate Black Americans, past, present and future! Learn more about and celebrate the important contributions by Black Americans to art, literature, science, music and more!

Contact the library for more details.

American History Traveling Museum: The “Unspoken” Truths

Saturday, February 2, 12pm

Monday Movie Night:

Black Panther

Monday, February 4, 4pm

The Hate U Give

Monday, February 11, 4pm

The Wiz

Monday, February 25, 4pm

Black History Month: Virtual Tour of Renton’s African American Historical Sites

Thursday, February 21, 7pm

Black History Month: Celebrate African Americans in STEAM

Friday, February 22, 4:30pm