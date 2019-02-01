Renton Library February Events

Renton Library
100 Mill Avenue S
Renton, WA 98057
425.226.6043
February 2019 Events
Family Story Times
Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Spanish Story Times
Tuesday, February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Reading with Rover
Tuesday, February 12, 6pm
Ages 4 and older, ages 6 and younger with adult.
Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.
Valentine’s Day Card Making
Thursday, February 14, 4pm
Ages 2 to 18, ages 6 and younger with adult.
Decorate cards for friends and family! We’ll also satisfy that sweet tooth with cookie decorating.
First come, first served.
Coloring & Cocoa
Thursday, February 28, 4pm
All ages welcome, ages 6 and younger with adult.
Enjoy your afternoon as we relax by coloring and drinking hot cocoa.
Free SAT Practice Test
Saturday, February 2, 12-4pm
Presented by C2 Education.
High school ages.
Take advantage of this this free, proctored practice SAT test to improve your score and prepare for the actual test.
Renton Teen Round Table
Wednesday, February 13, 4:30pm
Grades 7-12.
This is a forum to give teens in the greater Renton Community leadership opportunities and a voice in planning programs/events, have the opportunity to volunteer at their community library and meet like-minded students. Earn volunteer credit.
Study Zone
Call the library or go online for current schedule.
Grades K-12.
Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors
Employment and Training Help
Thursday, February 7, 10am-12pm
Puget Sound Training Center will be available to answer your questions about free help for finding a job, forklift certification, CPR and computer skills.
Drop-in to explore your opportunities.
Renton Mystery Book Group
Restless in the Grave by Diana Stabenow
Thursday, February 7, 7pm
Career & Tuition Help
Friday, February 8, 10:30am
Renton Technical College will be available to answer questions about a variety of programs that offer free tuition for a new career.
Horror in Film and Lit Series: Annihilation
Book Discussion: Saturday, February 9, 11am
Film and Discussion: Saturday, February 23, 1pm
The book was better than the movie . . . or was it the other way around?
Decide for yourself! We’ll read three horror novels, watch three films and discuss the good and the bad. Books are available at the Information Desk.
Discussion will follow each film.
Films are rated R.
First come, first seated.
Side Hustles for Creative Types with Jeff Leisawitz
Saturday, February 9, 1pm
Looking for a gig that could make you some extra cash? Ready to be your own boss? Creating a fulfilling and potentially profitable side hustle could be the way to go. Come find out how!
Scarecrow Video Silver Screeners Presents: Lady Bird
Tuesday, February 19, 4:30pm
Join us for a free Tuesday afternoon movie each month.
Post-film discussion moderated by Scarecrow Video.
Renton River Runs Under It Book Group
Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng
Thursday, February 21, 7pm
English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes
Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm
Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.
To join, come to the class and register with the instructor.
Neighborhood Legal Clinics
Tuesdays, 6:30-8pm
The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.
Available by appointment only. Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and 12pm, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.
Talk Time Classes
Tuesdays, 7pm
Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group
A.R.I.S.E. Shelter Intake
Wednesdays, 1-2pm
Catholic Community Services staff will be available for intake sessions for the A.R.I.S.E. shelter on a first come, first served basis. The A.R.I.S.E. shelter is open 365 days a year serving single adult homeless men ages 18 and older.
Must bring a form of picture ID for intake.
Black History Month Events
Celebrate Black Americans, past, present and future! Learn more about and celebrate the important contributions by Black Americans to art, literature, science, music and more!
Black History Month Documentary Film Series
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child
Wednesday, February 6, 7pm
Free Angela and All Political Prisoners
Wednesday, February 13, 7pm
I Am Not Your Negro
Wednesday, February 27, 7pm
Black History Month Artist Showcase
Aramis O. Hamer
Friday, February 8, 4pm
Black History Month Lecture Series with Nisi Shawl
Afrofuturism 101
Sunday, February 10, 1pm
Octavia Butler: Necessity’s Daughter
Sunday, February 24, 1pm