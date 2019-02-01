Renton Library February Events

Renton Library

100 Mill Avenue S

Renton, WA 98057

425.226.6043

February 2019 Events

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, February 4, 11 and 25, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Spanish Story Times

Tuesday, February 5, 12, 19 and 26, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Reading with Rover

Tuesday, February 12, 6pm

Ages 4 and older, ages 6 and younger with adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

Valentine’s Day Card Making

Thursday, February 14, 4pm

Ages 2 to 18, ages 6 and younger with adult.

Decorate cards for friends and family! We’ll also satisfy that sweet tooth with cookie decorating.

First come, first served.

Coloring & Cocoa

Thursday, February 28, 4pm

All ages welcome, ages 6 and younger with adult.

Enjoy your afternoon as we relax by coloring and drinking hot cocoa.

Tweens & Teens

Free SAT Practice Test

Saturday, February 2, 12-4pm

Presented by C2 Education.

High school ages.

Take advantage of this this free, proctored practice SAT test to improve your score and prepare for the actual test.

Renton Teen Round Table

Wednesday, February 13, 4:30pm

Grades 7-12.

This is a forum to give teens in the greater Renton Community leadership opportunities and a voice in planning programs/events, have the opportunity to volunteer at their community library and meet like-minded students. Earn volunteer credit.

Study Zone

Call the library or go online for current schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop-in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors

Adults

Employment and Training Help

Thursday, February 7, 10am-12pm

Puget Sound Training Center will be available to answer your questions about free help for finding a job, forklift certification, CPR and computer skills.

Drop-in to explore your opportunities.

Renton Mystery Book Group

Restless in the Grave by Diana Stabenow

Thursday, February 7, 7pm

Career & Tuition Help

Friday, February 8, 10:30am

Renton Technical College will be available to answer questions about a variety of programs that offer free tuition for a new career.

Horror in Film and Lit Series: Annihilation

Book Discussion: Saturday, February 9, 11am

Film and Discussion: Saturday, February 23, 1pm

The book was better than the movie . . . or was it the other way around?

Decide for yourself! We’ll read three horror novels, watch three films and discuss the good and the bad. Books are available at the Information Desk.

Discussion will follow each film.

Films are rated R.

First come, first seated.

Side Hustles for Creative Types with Jeff Leisawitz

Saturday, February 9, 1pm

Looking for a gig that could make you some extra cash? Ready to be your own boss? Creating a fulfilling and potentially profitable side hustle could be the way to go. Come find out how!

Scarecrow Video Silver Screeners Presents: Lady Bird

Tuesday, February 19, 4:30pm

Join us for a free Tuesday afternoon movie each month.

Post-film discussion moderated by Scarecrow Video.

Renton River Runs Under It Book Group

Little Fires Everywhere by Celeste Ng

Thursday, February 21, 7pm

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 12-3pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing and conversation skills with an experienced instructor.

To join, come to the class and register with the instructor.

Neighborhood Legal Clinics

Tuesdays, 6:30-8pm

The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.

Available by appointment only. Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and 12pm, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.

Talk Time Classes

Tuesdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group

A.R.I.S.E. Shelter Intake

Wednesdays, 1-2pm

Catholic Community Services staff will be available for intake sessions for the A.R.I.S.E. shelter on a first come, first served basis. The A.R.I.S.E. shelter is open 365 days a year serving single adult homeless men ages 18 and older.

Must bring a form of picture ID for intake.

Black History Month Events

Celebrate Black Americans, past, present and future! Learn more about and celebrate the important contributions by Black Americans to art, literature, science, music and more!

Black History Month Documentary Film Series

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child

Wednesday, February 6, 7pm

Free Angela and All Political Prisoners

Wednesday, February 13, 7pm

I Am Not Your Negro

Wednesday, February 27, 7pm

Black History Month Artist Showcase

Aramis O. Hamer

Friday, February 8, 4pm

Black History Month Lecture Series with Nisi Shawl

Afrofuturism 101

Sunday, February 10, 1pm

Octavia Butler: Necessity’s Daughter

Sunday, February 24, 1pm