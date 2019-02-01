Seattle Sailor heaves line on forecastle aboard Navy ship

MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Jan. 24, 2019) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Angelique Reid, from Seattle, heaves a line on the foc’sle aboard the San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Arlington (LPD 24), Jan. 24, 2019.

Arlington is on a scheduled deployment as part of the Kearsarge Amphibious Ready Group in support of maritime security operations, crisis response and theater security cooperation, while also providing a forward naval presence.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)

https://www.flickr.com/photos/cne-cna-c6f/46215381984/