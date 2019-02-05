Black Diamond Police Dept. Offers FREE Boating Education Courses

Boaters in Washington need to have their Washington State Boater Education Card with them when operating a boat 15 horsepower or greater. Boater operators born before January 1, 1955 are exempt but may choose to get a card if they plan to boat in Canada or Oregon since both require mandatory education.

Whether you cruise, sail, kayak, fish, or do yoga on a stand-up paddle board, you need to know the laws and basics of boating safety. We encourage you to take an education course, even if you’re not required to carry a card.

Classes offer students the chance to interact with an instructor who is an experienced boater, learn specific local boating information, and network with other boaters.

Upon successful completion of the class, students will only need to send in their application with the following supporting documents to Washington State Parks to get a Boater Education Card.