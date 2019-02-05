Black Diamond Police Reports Updated 2-5-19

On 12/24/18, between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m., officers responded to the 29400 block of 216 AVE SE for a suspicious circumstance. The reporting party had located an arrow in their front yard that appeared to have been fired into the dirt. The reporting party recalled seeing a subject looking around with a flashlight at night two days prior and believed they were looking for the arrow. Officers contacted neighbors but were unable to determine who fired the arrow.

**********

On 12/25/2018, at approximately 8:05 p.m., officers were dispatched to confirm multiple Black Diamond warrants on a subject being held at Score Jail. Officers located and confirmed the warrants and the subject was rebooked into Score Jail.

**********

On 12/28/18, at approximately 12:08 p.m., Black Diamond Officers were contacted by an individual at the Police Department. He wanted to report he found his stolen vehicle. After speaking with the individual, Officers learned the vehicle in question was not reported as stolen, was never registered to him, and the vehicle was not in Black Diamond City Limits. Officers advised the individual of possible courses of action.

**********

On 12/30/18, at approximately 6:23 p.m., Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a blocking two vehicle collision in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE. One vehicle was disabled, and had to be towed from the scene. Fire personnel were requested and all parties involved were evaluated. One driver was issued a notice of infraction.

**********

On Monday, 12/31/2018, around 3 a.m., Officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the 24200 block of Roberts

DR. The vehicle fled the scene at high speed. Officers then located the vehicle shortly afterwards off the roadway in the 23600 block of Roberts DR. Subsequent investigation determined probable cause to arrest the 22 year old male driver of the vehicle for DUI and Eluding. The driver was booked into jail after medical evaluation, and the vehicle impounded.

**********

On Monday, 12/31/2018, around 11:30 p.m., officers stopped a vehicle in the 23600 block of Roberts DR for a speed violation. Upon contacting the 19-year-old male driver, it was discovered that he had a license status of Suspended in the 3rd Degree. The driver was also the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant from another jurisdiction. The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

**********

On Tuesday, 01/01/2019, around 1:33 a.m., Officers stopped a vehicle in the 31500 block of 3rd AVE for a speed violation. Subsequent investigation determined that the 23-year-old male driver was under the influence of intoxicants. The driver was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

**********

On 1/1/2019, about 8:50 p.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 32600 block of 3rd Avenue. The 27-year-old female driver was arrested for DUI and booked into the Enumclaw Jail. The vehicle was impounded to Royal Towing.

**********

On 01/02/2019, at approximately 012:08 a.m. hours, while enroute to home, an officer conducted a traffic stop on a possible DUI near mile marker 26 of HWY 18. The investigation was handed over to Washington State Patrol.

**********

On 1/2/2019, between 12:18 and 12:30 p.m., an officer was contacted by a citizen who lost a ski bag, that was accidentally left on the side of the road in front of his residence in the 29800 block of 218th PL SE. The report was taken as information only in case someone turns the property in to the police.

**********

On 1/2/2019, an officer observed a subject known to the have an arrest warrant issued by the Kent Police Department in the alley behind 25700 Lawson Street. The subject was detained and the warrant was confirmed. Kent PD requested we advise and release on the warrant, as they were unavailable to meet. The subject was released at the scene.