CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND To hold Meeting

February 7, 2019 Regular Business Meeting Agenda

25510 Lawson St., Black Diamond, Washington

7:00 P.M. – CALL TO ORDER, FLAG SALUTE, ROLL CALL AGENDA REVIEW AND APPROVAL: APPOINTMENTS, ANNOUNCEMENTS, PROCLAMATIONS AND PRESENTATIONS: CONSENT AGENDA:

1) Claim Checks – February 7, 2019 – Check No. 47128 through 47194 (void 47139) in the amount of $200,616.62

2) Minutes – Council Work Session of January 10, 2019 and Council Meeting of January 17, 2019

PUBLIC COMMENTS: Persons wishing to address the City Council regarding items of new business are encouraged to do so at this time. When recognized by the Mayor, please come to the podium and clearly state your name. Please limit your comments to 3 minutes. If you desire a formal agenda placement, please contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700. Thank you for attending.

PUBLIC HEARINGS: None UNFINISHED BUSINESS:

3) AB19-003A – Resolution No. 19-1288 Confirming the Mayor’s Appointment of Richard LaConte to the Planning Commission Position #1

NEW BUSINESS:

4) AB19-011 – Resolution No. 19-1294 Authorizing Professional Services Contract with AHBL for Planning Consultant Services for the MDRT Department

5) AB19-012 – Resolution No. 19-1295 Awarding Construction Contract with Goodfellow Bros. LLC for the Roberts Drive Improvements 135' West of Rock Creek Bridge to Bruckners Way

6) AB19-013 – Resolution No. 19-1296 Awarding Construction Contract to South Sound Fencing LLC for Shop Fence and Gate Repairs Project

DEPARTMENT REPORTS:

MAYOR’S REPORT:

COUNCIL REPORTS:

Councilmember Deady

Councilmember Oglesbee

Councilmember Edelman

Councilmember Stout

Councilmember Wisnoski

Mayor Benson

Mr. Williamson Mr. Boettcher Mr. Boettcher

CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND

City Council

NOTICE OF SPECIAL CITY COUNCIL MEETING THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 7, 2019 – 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting is being called for Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at the Black Diamond City Council Chambers located at 25510 Lawson Street, Black Diamond, Washington.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the agenda includes: 1) Work Session to review revisions to Chapters 18.50, Accessory Uses and Structures, and 18.56, Accessory Dwelling Units.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted the Thursday prior to the meeting at the Council Chambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us. For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700.

DATED this 31st day of January 2019.

Brenda L. Martinez, MMC City Clerk