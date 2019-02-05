Tahoma and Enumclaw Schools ARE RUNNING TWO HOURS LATE WEDNESDAY, 2/6/19

As of 7:30 p.m. 2-5-19
Tahoma schools will start two hours late on Wednesday, Feb. 6.
Buses will operate on limited transportation routes and there is no out of district transportation.
There will be no morning preschool and Extended Enrichment begins at 8 a.m.
Please watch for further announcements in case conditions necessitate a change.
The Enumclaw School District will start two-hours late tomorrow.
Transportation is limited. Buses will be on emergency bus routes. Emergency routes are available at http://www.enumclaw.wednet.edu/departments/transportation/emerg_info.aspx. There will be no out of district transportation.
No morning ECEAP or Developmental Preschool. Full-day ECEAP starts two hours late. Afternoon Developmental Preschool will be on its regular schedule.
We are predicting the Kent School District will also be 2 hours late but we have not heard the word yet.