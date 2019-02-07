Covington House Fire on Feb 6

Covington, Wash – February 6, 2019 – Four people, two adults and two children, have been displaced due to a fire in the 26500 block of 187 Ave. SE.

When Puget Sound RFA firefighters arrived at the two-story house shortly after 1:00 pm, they found smoke and flames coming from the roof. Once they knew the family had escaped safely, firefighters aggressively attacked the fire to limit further damage.

Red Cross is working with the family. Unfortunately, two cats are missing.

Washington Water Damage is assisting the family by providing a free board up service to protect the family’s property.

The fire started due to combustibles near the stove top that ignited, spreading to the attic space. The investigator considers the fire to be accidental.