Metro reducing service Friday in preparation for winter snow storm

In response to ongoing adverse weather conditions, King County Metro is canceling all trips on 20 bus routes starting with the Friday morning commute, due to fleet availability and in preparation for the coming winter storm.

The National Weather Service is forecasting heavy snow as early as Friday afternoon and continuing through the weekend. Metro is actively monitoring changing weather forecasts and road conditions across King County.

Some Metro bus routes are currently operating on snow routes due to existing conditions, and Metro continues to troubleshoot and repair its fleet from the previous weather event and prepare for what’s ahead.

Before you go

Metro encourages people to make alternate travel plans for Friday. If you must use Metro for your commute, please anticipate delays, cancelations and extremely cold weather.

Friday morning

Commuters Friday morning should confirm their trip is operating by accessing the Puget Sound Trip Planner app or website under “Next Departures.” Known routes where all trips are canceled include 9, 29, 37, 71, 78, 125, 200, 201, 204, 208, 224, 237, 243, 244, 268, 308, 309, 316, 330, ST 540. For routes that remain in service, text your stop ID to 62550 for departure times and individual trip cancelations.

Friday afternoon

At 2 p.m. on Friday, Metro plans to shift all buses to snow routes in preparation for worsening travel conditions expected to hit the region.

For afternoon service, riders should refer to MetroWinter.com to identify their route’s snow route plan and any alternate options.

Looking ahead

Riders will begin to see crews chaining buses in the field as early as 10 a.m. Friday with additional buses to be chained as they come through the bases in the afternoon. The fleet is expected to be fully chained by start of service Saturday morning.

On Friday afternoon, Metro will evaluate conditions and determine whether further significant service reductions are necessary in the coming days.

Visit MetroWinter.com for details about snow routing, tips for traveling in the winter and to sign up for alerts.