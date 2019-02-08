Sound Transit Winter Weather Update

As of 5pm Friday February 8, 2019, Transit service in King, Pierce & Snohomish Counties continue to be affected by the winter weather. All services are experiencing heavy loads, as the typical Friday commute began earlier than normal due to snow falling. Link light rail: At this time all Link trains are operating on their regular schedule. Sounder Train: At this time all Link trains are operating on their regular schedule. ST Express buses: Sound Transit continue to operate most ST Express buses routes via designated snow routes. Road conditions can change causing reroutes or stop closures with little to no notice. Transit customers are advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park-and-ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options. Visit our snow reroutes page to review your routes pre-planned snow reroute in preparation for the storm. If your bus does not have a pre-planned snow route, it will operate its regular route; however riders should anticipate delays due to weather and road conditions and canceled trips. Road conditions can change at any time causing additional stops closures and changes to the pre-planned snow reroutes with little to no notice. Transit customers are advised to wait for buses at posted bus stops on flat portions of cleared arterials or at major transfer points, such as park-and-ride lots and transit centers where there may be multiple service options. Please use caution at our stations and bus stops. Be prepared for snow and ice on platforms, stairs and parking lots. Sound Transit will have crews out in the field working to clear snow and ice from our facilities, but be prepared in case your facility has not been cleared by the time you arrive. During adverse weather it is not possible to know when a bus will arrive at a specific location or to provide service updates at the individual trip or stop level. Use regularly published timetables as a guide, monitor our Rider Alerts Page for route updates, be aware of conditions in your area and be prepared for delays. Sound Transit Facilities: Facility crews are in the field addressing snow and ice at all of our major transit facilities. Most stations are in good condition. Please continue to use caution at all of our stations. Riders should monitor local media outlets or visit @Seattledot or @WSDOT_traffic for information on traffic conditions and street closures. For service information on Sound Transit’s regional transit partners, visit Metro’s Snow Alerts , King County Water Taxi , Community Transit , Pierce Transit , Seattle Streetcar , or Washington State Ferries . Thank you for riding Sound Transit. Travel safely.