Check Out Washington to start March 1

Discover Pass check-out program starts next month at Pierce, Skagit and Spokane County libraries

OLYMPIA – Feb. 7, 2019 – News that families will soon be able to check out a special Washington State Parks Discover Pass from certain libraries has generated interest from communities across Washington. The Check Out Washington pilot program will launch on March 1.

Pierce County, Spokane and Spokane County and Mount Vernon public libraries will start lending “activity backpacks” with Discover Passes on a first-come-first-served basis, thanks to a partnership between State Parks and the Washington State Library. The backpacks, which contain binoculars, field guides and other interpretive materials, will be available for one-week check-outs on March 1.

The Washington State Parks Foundation is funding the Check Out Washington program so users can access parks and recreation lands managed by Washington State Parks, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and Department of Natural Resources.