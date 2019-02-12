The Tahoma Bears Wrestling Team, currently ranked 6th in the state, is making their final push on their way to the state tournament. The state tournament will be held on February 15th and 16th at the Tacoma Dome.

This past weekend the Bears competed in the Sub Regional Tournament. Nine Bears were able to earn their way into next weekends Regional Tournament. The Bears had three league champions, Freshman Braydon Hanson (120 Pounds), returning State Champion, sophomore Steele Starren (138 Pounds), and Junior Michael Gasper (182 Pounds) all won their respective weight class.

Senior Gage Dress-Moran (195 Pounds) and sophomore Levi Kovacs (220 Pounds) both made it to the finals, losing close matches. Others moving on to next weeks regional tournament were Senior and Three-Time State Placer, Austin Michalski (126 Pounds), junior Devan Martin (120 Pounds), along with freshman Carter Clark (113 Pounds) and freshman Justin Ketzenburg (285 Pounds).

Next Saturday, the Bears will travel to Todd Beamer High School for the Regional Tournament. The top four wrestlers in this tournament will qualify for the state tournament. We want to thank all of our fans and sponsors for your ongoing support of our team. #GoBears