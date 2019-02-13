Maple Valley chosen #4 safest place to live

The website HomeSnacks has named Maple Valley the fourth safest city to live in Washington state for 2019. Sammamish, Duvall and Snoqualmie snagged the first, second and third spots, respectively, before Maple Valley. Maple Valley moved up in 2019 from the 11th safest city last year.

In order to gather the data to determine the safest cities, HomeSnacks pulled FBI crime data for the areas.

“Specifically, we analyzed the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report which summarizes the number of property crimes and violent crimes in each city per year. We used two criteria:

Violent crimes per capita (murders, assaults, rapes, armed robberies)

Property crimes per capita (thefts, burglaries, motor vehicle thefts).”

For more information, and to find out which other cities that made the list, check out the story on Homesnacks.net:

https://www.homesnacks.net/cities/safest-places-in-washington/