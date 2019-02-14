Kent Schools Closed on Friday, Feb 15, 2019

View this special announcement from our superintendent.

Our dedicated Maintenance and Custodial Staff continue to clear snow, slush and debris from sidewalks, bus loops and parking lots to ensure all buildings are safe for reentry. We must continue to prioritize the safety of all students and staff across the district as we make school closure decisions each day.

Schools will be closed Monday, February 18, through Friday, February 22, for Presidents’ Break. The Central Administration Office will be open for regular business hours February 19-22.

Thank you to everyone in our KSD Community for your patience as we continue to work towards safely reopening all school buildings after the mid-winter break on February 25, 2019.