Throwback Snow

Although the city is more known for the significant amounts of rainfall we receive each year, Maple Valley can get snow in winter. In addition to the weather of this past week, evidence is found in these images of Suzanne Sayles and Suzette Sayles taken in the winter of 1954/55 at their parents’ home on the Dorre Don Road.

Explains Suzanne on what she and her sister were doing: “We were holding our hands up because we had our Dad’s work gloves on.

We knew we had to go to work and clean snow off the awning and shovel snow off the driveway so he would be able to find his way home from work early in the morning.” Images courtesy of Suzanne Sayles. Submitted by Cary Collins.