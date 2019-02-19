Are Things Well with You?

Some months prior to the great Chicago fire of 1871, Horatio G. Spafford- a successful Christian businessman- invested heavily in real estate on the shore of Lake Michigan. All his water front holdings were destroyed in the fire. To make matters worse, just prior to his financial loss, he experienced the death of his son. Desiring a rest for his wife and four daughters, he planned a trip to Europe. Because of unexpected last minute business he had to remain in Chicago and sent his family ahead. On November 22, 1873, the ship carrying his wife and four daughters sank after it was struck by another vessel. Horatio received the news by a cable message sent by his wife that read, “Saved alone.”

Shortly following this heart-wrenching ordeal, Horatio wrote these words: “When peace, like a river attendeth my way, when sorrows like sea billows roll. Whatever my lot, Thou has taught me to say, ‘It is well, it is well with my soul.’” These words are the first stanza of the hymn Horatio wrote about his experience: “It is Well With My Soul.”

I cannot begin to imagine the grief this man had to go through, nor would I desire to, but I know that the peace he found is the same peace that is offered to all who place their faith in Jesus Christ. King David had this peace and described it in the very familiar Psalm 23: “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

No matter how great or difficult the problem you may be facing, there is One who can see you through and give you peace for your soul and a renewed hope to continue. The Lord revealed this promise to the prophet Isaiah: “Do you not know? Have you not heard? The LORD is the everlasting God, the Creator of the ends of the earth. He will not grow tired or weary, and his understanding no one can fathom. He gives strength to the weary and increases the power of the weak. Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint.” – Isaiah 40:28-31.

Is it well with your soul? Just because everything seems fine in your life does not mean that all is well or will be. Things can only be well when you understand like Horatio, who understood like David and Isaiah, that the everlasting God and Creator is in total control. Horatio established that understanding years prior to this tragedy when he trusted in Jesus Christ as his Savior.

Who do you trust? Is it well with your soul?

