Black Diamond Police News Updated 2-19-19

On Monday, 01/07/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 22900 block of SE 288thin regard to a report of a man walking in the roadway. Officers located the individual, and provided him with a ride to his residence.

On Monday, 01/07/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 32223 block of Railroad AVE in regard to a report of an assault between neighbors. Upon arrival, Officers conducted an investigation and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

On Monday, 01/07/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 32223 block of Railroad AVE in regard to a report of an assault between neighbors. Upon arrival, Officers conducted an investigation and the suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

On 01/09/2019, at approximately 0443 hours, officers were dispatched to the 31100 block of 3rd AVE regarding a report of a physical domestic in progress.When officers arrived, they determined that the suspect, a 33 year old male,had assaulted the reporting party. Officers arrested the suspect for assault4th degree(DV). He was booked into Enumclaw Jail.

On 01/11/2019, at approximately 0107 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop near the 34500 block of HWY 169 for a speed violation. Upon investigation, it was determined that the 22 year old female driver of the vehicle was impaired and under the influence of alcohol. The driver was arrested and booked into Issaquah Jail for DUI.

On Friday, 01/11/2019, Officers were dispatched to a business in the 32600 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a shoplift. An investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, 01/11/2019, Officers took an individual into custody on an outstanding arrest warrant. The subject was booked into jail without incident.

On 1/11/2019, officers were dispatched to an agency assist to King County Sheriffs Office who were requesting they check an address on Old Lawson Street for a suspect in a felony harassment case. The suspect was located at an address in the 32900 block of Railroad at his grandmother’s house and placed under arrest. KCSO took custody of the suspect a short time later.

On 01/11/2019, at approximately 2109 hours, officers were dispatched to a downed tree blocking the roadway near the 32600 block of 3rd AVE. Officers arrived and conducted traffic control while Puget Sound Energy and Fire Personnel removed the hazard. Officers cleared the scene without incident.

On 1/12/19, officers stopped a vehicle in 30200 block of 224 AVE SE for failure to maintain lane. Officers determined the driver was suffering a medical emergency. The fire department responded to the location and the driver was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

On 1/12/18, officers were on patrol in the 32700 block of Railroad Ave when they located a suspicious unoccupied vehicle. Officers checked the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia in open view. The truck was impounded for a search warrant which was served the following day. Illegal drugs were seized from the vehicle.

On 1/13/19, officers responded to the 31100 block of 3rd Ave for a report of a fight in progress. Officers arrived and arrested one party. That subject wasbooked into SCORE Jail for assault.

On 1/13/19, at approximately 1626 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a hit and run report. Officers contacted the reporting party by phone. The reporting party stated her vehicle sustained damage in multiple locations while parked on 4th AVE. The victim was no longer in Black Diamond and Officers made

arrangements to contact her at a later date. The victim did not follow through with the arranged meet and did not return the calls left by Officers. The case was closed due to the victim not cooperating with the investigation.

On Sunday, 01/13/2019, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 31800 block of Lake Sawyer RD after identifying the registered owner as the subject of an arrest warrant. The driver was arrested and booked into jail, and the vehicle impounded.

On 1/14/2019, an officer responded to the 30200 block of 224th Avenue SE in reference to subjects sleeping in a vehicle on the property. The officer contacted the subjects and they were given trespass warnings.

On Monday, 01/14/2019, Officers were dispatched to the Black Diamond Elementary School in regard to a report of a juvenile riding a bike on school property. Officers contacted the individual and advised him to remain off school property

On 1/15/2019, an officer was contacted in the lobby of the police station by a citizen wishing to be the victim of a fraud/ID theft. A possible suspect that stayed with the victim is using her ID and bank account without permission, and the victim found her account overdrawn by $900.00. This case is being investigated.

On 01/16/2019, at approximately 2147 hours, officers responded to an unsecured premises near the 32900 block of Railroad AVE. When officers arrived they found the entire premises to be unsecure. Officers cleared the residence and adjoining buildings finding nothing of note. This case is currently pending possible

nvestigation for burglary.

On 01/16/2019, at approximately 2036 hours, a citizen that had been requested to come by the police department arrived and was served a protection order for an incident that occurred outside the city limits.

On 1/17/19, at approximately 1606 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to an administrative detail to confirm a local warrant for Kent Police. The warrant was confirmed and Black Diamond Officers met with Kent Officers to take custody of the subject. Black Diamond Officers transported the individual to the Enumclaw Jail where he was booked.

On 01/17/2019, at approximately 2052 hours, officers attempted paper and warrant service on a subject near the 32900 block of Railroad AVE. Officers were able to make contact with the subject, serve him his protection order, and arrest him on his felony warrant out of King County Sheriff’s Office. The subject was transported and booked into King County Jail.

On Friday, 01/18/2019, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 29200 block of 229th AVE SE in regard to a report of a residential alarm. Upon arrival, Officers discovered an unsecured door on a garage. The garage was checked and officers secured the door.

On 01/18/2019, an officer was dispatched to an assist to Enumclaw Police for a tresspassing female in the 2700 block of Stevenson Avenue. The suspect was located and arrested by EPD.

On 01/19/2019, at approximately 0024 hours, officers responded to the 31100 block of 3rd AVE for a loud music complaint. When officers arrived theyinstructed the subjects to turn down the music, which they did. Officers clearedthe scene without incident.

On 1/19/19, at approximately 1554 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a suspicious subject who appeared to be cutting a utility pole with a chainsaw and loading it into a vehicle near SE Covington Sawyer RD and 216th AVE SE. Officers arrived on scene and conducted an area check. They were unable to locate the subject.

On 1/19/19, at approximately 1942 hours, Black Diamond Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 30400 block of 3rd AVE. The driver was confirmed to have a King County misdemeanor warrant, Officers placed the driver under arrest. King County Deputies refused to meet, the subject was advised and released.

On Sunday, 01/20/2019, Officers received information from neighbors that possible drug activity was occurring at a residence in the 21700 block of SE 291st ST. A report was filed for information purposes, and Officers are conducting additional regular checks in the area.

On Sunday, 01/20/2019, Officers stopped a vehicle in the 30400 block of 3rd AVE for a speed violation. Subsequent investigation determined that the driver had a license status of Suspended in the 3rd Degree. The driver was cited and released at the scene and the vehicle released to a licensed driver.

On 1/20/19, at approximately 1743 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a non-injury hit and run property damage collision in the 32600 block of 3rd Ave. The suspect driver was later located and stated he was unaware his vehicle impacted the other vehicle. The driver’s exchanged information.