DUNN: UW Medicine Data Breach Must Be Investigated by County

King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn is introducing legislation this afternoon calling on the County Executive to create a commission to investigate UW Medicine’s potential breach of public health records. He is releasing the following statement and is available for interviews. Email or text 206-954-2368.

“This is a breach of data, but it’s also a massive breach of the public’s trust,” said Dunn. “That’s why I am immediately introducing legislation requesting the County Executive to form a commission to investigate what went wrong, why it happened, and how to ensure this never happens again. The public deserves so much better.”

The legislation will now be before the County Council, and if passed, become the official policy of King County that the Executive should initiate the investigation. A copy of it is attached to this release.

