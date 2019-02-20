Serial Burglar arrested after a 2 1/2 mile K9 Track

Story- Since August 2018, King County Sheriff’s Deputies have been actively looking for a 49 year old male who had been terrorizing homeowners by breaking into their garages, sheds and outbuildings. He was wanted on multiple counts of theft, burglary and trespassing charges. Several bulletins had also been posted on social media sites in an effort to increase the chances of the suspect being spotted by the public. Over the past several weeks, KCSO Detectives spent a considerable amount of time searching the woods surrounding the victims’ homes in an effort to locate the suspect.

Monday, 02/11/19 at about 8:51 AM, a witness called 911 to report that he had just seen the suspect walking east on SE Issaquah-Fall City RD, just south of the Duthie Hill Park. The witness recognized the suspect from the social media postings.

Deputies responded to the area but the suspect had already left the roadway. There was about a foot of snow on the ground and the Deputies found a set (the only set in the area) of boot prints leading into the woods, in the 26400 block of SE Issaquah Fall City RD. The woods are the eastern edge of the King County Grand Ridge Park, a 1300 acre forest used for hiking and mountain biking that extends several miles to the west to the Issaquah Highlands.

K9 Deputy Didway and his K9 partner Ranger started tracking where the boot prints in the snow lead into the woods. Deep into the woods, about 2 1/2 miles from the road, K9 Ranger located a campsite. As Deputies and Ranger approached the camp, they could see smoke rising up through the trees and a makeshift tarp shelter hung between several trees. Deputies saw the suspect crouched next to a small campfire. The suspect was arrested by Deputies without incident and booked into the King County Jail on investigation of Burglary and Theft charges.

Tuesday, 02/12/2019, King County Search and Rescue assisted Detectives from the King County Sheriff’s Office in deconstructing the camp and removing crates of suspected stolen property. Over two truckloads of items were removed from the suspect’s camp.

King County Detectives are looking for the owners of numerous items that were taken from the suspect’s camp. Many items were thrown away due to mildew, but photos of the items Detectives were able to save have been uploaded to the link below. If you recognize any of the pictured items, and had them stolen from you, please contact the King County Sheriff’s Office at 206/296-3311.

http://s1113.photobucket.com/user/kcsophotos/library/Found%20Property