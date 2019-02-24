Empty Bowls Fundraiser for Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services

Join Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services for their Second Annual Empty Bowls Fundraiser at Cedar Lodge.

Your $20 entry fee includes a beautiful, ceramic bowl handcrafted by local artists, as well as a delicious meal made by area restaurants. Tickets (admit 1) can be purchased online at the Maple Valley Food Bank’s website. Card or cash also accepted at the door.

Wine and raffle tickets available at an additional cost. Kids eat free!

Proceeds from the fundraiser go to support the food bank’s grocery store and homelessness prevention programs!

___

Thank you to restaurant partners: Maple Valley Bar and Grill, Farrelli’s Pizza, Stocktons, Soup Ladies, Ivars, S’Wiched, and Puerto Vallarta.

Friday, March 1, 2019 at 5 PM – 8 PM

Cedar Lodge of Maple Valley

21415 Renton Maple Valley Rd SE, Maple Valley, Washington 98038