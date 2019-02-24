Maple Valley Community Police Academy Accepting Applications

Maple Valley Police are now accepting free applications the 2019 Community Police Academy. Courses will begin on March 28 and end on May 30, 2019. They will be held from 6-9 p.m. at Lake Wilderness Lodge.

Learn and gain insights to your local law enforcement through this 10-week community police academy. The classes are presented by our most experienced officers and detectives. You’ll also have interactive courses so you can experience first-hand what law enforcement trains for. Presentations may include:

K-9 Tracking

Major Crimes

Human Trafficking

KCSO Range/SWAT

Patrol Functions

Green River Task Force

There will be 1-2 Saturday and offsite sessions; dates to be determined.

Candidates 18 and older with a clean criminal background will be selected for the academy. Class size is limited to 25, so apply today.

Visit facebook.com/maplevalleypolice, or King County Sheriff, Precinct 3 website for applications and details.

For more information, contact Micki Christensen at 206-477-6428 or Robin Larsen at 425-413-5158.