Parent Information Night for SBIRT program

Parents of Tahoma middle school students are invited to an information night about the new mental health and wellness program provided by a grant through King County’s Best Starts for Kids.

The “Screening, Brief Intervention and Referral To” services program — called SBIRT for short — provides a mental health and wellness coordinator at each middle school to help prepare students with the tools they need to be successful.

To read an article about the program, click here: http://bit.ly/TSDmentalWellnessSBIRT

The mental health and wellness coordinators, Megan Foreman and Gwendolyn Huete, and other district staff members will be at the parent information night to answer questions about the program.

Wednesday, March 6, 2019

6:30 PM – 7:30 PM

Tahoma School District

25720 Maple Valley Black Diamond Rd SE, Maple Valley, Washington 98038