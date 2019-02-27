Black Diamond Police News Updated 2-26-19

On 01/21/19, an officer responded to the 25600 block of Lawson Street for a blocking non-injury single vehicle collision. The investigation determined the driver lost control of his vehicle and struck a mailbox and utility pole. The driver and vehicle owner removed the vehicle from the scene.

On 01/21/19, an officer responded to the 32000 block of Morgan Drive tocomplainant that the people staying in a RV on the adjacent property were plugging into the complainant’s power with an extension cord. When the officerarrived the extension cord was not plugged in and the RV dwellers were not present. A report was taken for documentation purposes.

On 01/22/2019, officers responded to an alley in the 25700 block of Lawson Street in reference to a subject slumped over in a vehicle. Officers located the subject and conducted a welfare check. The subject fell asleep while waiting for a friend who lived where the subject was parked. Officers cleared the scene.

On 01/22/19, at approximately 08:56 hours, Officers received a call regarding a theft report. Officers contacted the victim over the telephone who wanted to report that someone stole two of his handguns within the past two weeks. The handguns were inside his home and there was no sign of forced entry.

On 01/22/19, an officer was contacted by SCORE Jail regarding a subject with an outstanding Black Diamond misdemeanor warrant. The warrant was confirmed andthe subject was booked into SCORE Jail.

On 01/22/2019, at approximately 2031 hours, officers responded to the 33000 block of Pacific PL regarding a complaint of a recklessly driven vehicle earlierin the day. Officers contacted the suspected driver and advised her of thecomplaint and instructed her to obey all traffic laws. Officers cleared thescene without incident.

On 01/23/19, at approximately 13:18 hours, Officers received a call regarding two suspicious persons at a vacant residence. Officers contacted the reporting person at his residence in the 25200 block of Merino ST. The reporting person explained that he witnessed a male and female standing on the front porch of the vacant residence immediately east of his residence. He verbally confronted the two subjects who stated they were wanting information on the pickup truck in the driveway. They were informed that the police were being called and the two subjects walked away in an unknown direction.

On 1/24/2019, an officer conducted a traffic stop in the 31500 block of 3rdAvenue for an equipment violation. The driver was cited and released for driving with a suspended license

On 1/24/19, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a message delivery. Officers contacted the reporting party by phone and were advised an individual in California had died. The reporting party requested a death notification be made. Officers notified a family member at the address given and provided them the reporting party’s contact information.

On 1/25/19, at approximately 1526 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a threat report. Officers contacted the reporting party by phone and were advised of an incident that occurred on 1-24-19 at approximately 1700 hours. A criminal citation for reckless driving and harassment were issued to the suspect through the court.

On Saturday, 01/26/2019, Officers contacted the owner of a vehicle that was parked blocking the roadway in the 32700 block of Railroad AVE. The individualmoved the vehicle.

On Sunday, 01/27/2019, Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 31100 block of 3rd AVE in regard to an individual who had passed away overnight.

On Sunday, 01/27/2019, Officers were advised that the subject of an arrest warrant had been located by another agency. The subject was taken into custody and booked into jail on the warrant.

On 1/27/19, at approximately 1721 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a road hazard in the Greenbrier Estates. Officers were advised a manhole cover was missing from the location. Officers contacted public works and advised of the location. A cone was left on scene to mark the hazard.

On 1/27/19, at approximately 2106, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a violation of a no contact order. Officers arrived on scene and contacted thereporting party. She advised the respondent of the order was inside of herresidence. Officers knocked on the door and the respondent answered. He wasarrested for violation of no contact order DV. He was booked into the EnumclawJail.

On 01/28/19, an officer responded to a single vehicle collision on 3rd Avenue near 1st Avenue. The investigation revealed that for reasons unknown the driver of the vehicle crossed over the centerline of 3rd Avenue, overcorrected and then impacted a dirt embankment on the east side of 3rd Avenue. The driver complained of minor injuries, but declined treatment at the scene. The driver drove away from the scene.

On 01/30/19, at approximately 12:20 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a suspicious circumstance. Officers were informed that a female wanted a telephone call to report a strange occurrence at her residence. Officers called the reporting person who stated that she found her flashlight on her bed turned on. She believed that she had turned off the flashlight the evening prior. She also wanted to report that she heard her radio turned on in her bathroom and when she went into the bathroom to turn it off, she discovered that it was already off. She asked for a police officer to contact her at 18:30 hours to check her attic to make sure that no one is living in her attic without her knowledge. The reporting person was informed that an officer would check her attic with her later in the evening when she is home from work.

On 01/31/19, at approximately 05:26 hours, Officers received a call from Valley Communication Radio regarding a death investigation. Officers were informedthat the son of a 93 year old female found his mother deceased in her reclinerchair in her residence. An investigation was completed and the deceased femalewas transported to Weeks Funeral Home in Enumclaw.

On 01/31/19, at approximately 1502 hours, Officers were requested to confirm a City of Black Diamond Warrant on a subject, set to be released from Kent Regional Justice Center Jail. Officers confirmed the warrant and picked the subject up later in the evening. The subject was transported to Issaquah Jail and booked on his warrant.