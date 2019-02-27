On Friday, February 15, 2019, Ruth Montgomery passed away at the age of 73 years.

Ruth was an active member of Lake Sawyer Christian Church, and worked at Camp Berachah for many years.

Ruth will be forever remembered by her children, Joshua and Daniel, her sisters Genevieve, Rufina, and Kathy, and by her brothers Eddie and Otis. Ruth will also be forever remembered by her numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and dear friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 6:30 p.m., at Greenwood Memorial, 350 Monroe Ave NE, Renton.