THS Graduate Assumes Battalion Command

Lieutenant Colonel Jonathan Fursman, a 1997 graduate of Tahoma Senior High School, assumed command of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment during a Change of Command ceremony conducted in the Soldiers Field House at Joint Base Lewis-McChord on Tuesday, February 19.

A graduate of Cornell University, LTC Fursman received his commission as an Infantry Officer in 2001 and he has served deployments in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003-2004) and Operation Enduring Freedom (2014 and 2015-2016). During his almost twenty-year Army career, LTC Fursman has served as a Rifle Platoon Leader, Company Executive Officer, Operations Officer, and Campaign Branch Chief and he has served as a faculty member at the United States Military Academy (West Point).

His awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal (3 awards), Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (3 awards), Army Commendation Medal for Valor, Army Commendation Medal (3 awards), and Army Achievement Medal (4 awards). He has earned the Combat Infantryman’s Badge, Ranger Tab, Parachutist Badge, and Pathfinder Badge.

LTC Fursman is married to the former Claire Dickman of Carlisle, Pennsylvania, and they have three children: Aidan (12), Emma (9), and Lily (7). Submitted by Cary Collins.