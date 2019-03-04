Maple Valley House Fire

Two people escaped safely after their duplex caught fire in the 18000 block of the Renton Maple Valley Rd SE.

The fire was first reported at 2:00 am. When firefighters arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from one half of a single-story duplex 300 feet from the main road.

After confirming that the residents were outside, firefighters aggressively attacked the fire to ensure that it did not spread to the uninvolved portion of the building. The incident commander was forced to use a water shuttling system because of a lack of fire hydrants nearby.

Red Cross is assisting the residents. Belfor Inc. is providing a free board up service to protect the property.

The fire is under investigation by the King County Sheriff’s Office.