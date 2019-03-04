Save the Date: Maple Valley Library Guild Family Night

Join the Guild and community for a night of fun to help support programs at the library.

Snacks, great prizes and activities for kids.

Bingo cards are $2. Additional donations always welcome including books. Credit cards accepted.

Pre-order tickets by March 22 at maple.valley.library.guild@gmail.com.

Reasonable accommodation for individuals with disabilities is available; please contact the library prior to the event if you require accommodation.

How can you support your Maple Valley Library Programs? By using Community Rewards Programs: #1. Amazon – Smile.Amazon.com and #2 Fred Meyer (if you have their reward card go to link: https://www.fredmeyer.com, click on Community Rewards on right side of page enroll using either: Maple Valley Library Guild or LD 362. This does not take away from your earned points.)

This event/activity/offer is NOT sponsored by the Auburn, BSD405, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Highline, Issaquah, Kent, Lake Washington, Mercer Island, Northshore, Renton, Riverview, Shoreline, Snoqualmie Valley, Tahoma or Tukwila School Districts, and these districts assume no responsibility for the conduct or safety during the event/ activity/offer. In consideration for the privilege to distribute these materials, the Auburn, BSD405, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Highline, Issaquah, Kent, Lake Washington, Mercer Island, Northshore, Renton, Riverview, Shoreline, Snoqualmie Valley, Tahoma or Tukwila School Districts shall be held harmless from any cause of action, claim or petition led in any court or administrative tribunal arising out of the distribution of these materials, including all costs, attorney’s fees and judgments or awards.