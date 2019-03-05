Black Diamond Police News Updated 3-5-19

On 02/01/2019, at approximately 0122 hours, officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle speeding near the 30400 block of 3rd AVE. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the 33 year old male driver of the vehicle was driving under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was booked into Issaquah Jail

**********

On 02/02/2019, at approximately 0100 hours, officers contacted the driver of a vehicle parked near the 29000 block of 216th AVE SE. Upon investigation, it was determined that the 21-year-old male driver was under the influence of alcohol. The vehicle was towed from the scene and the driver was arrested and booked into Issaquah Jail for physical control of a vehicle under the influence.

**********

On 2/2/19, at approximately 1943 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to an animal complaint in the 29800 block of 232nd AVE SE. Officers arrived on scene and took custody of a small dog. The dog appeared uninjured and was housed at a Black Diamond Officer’s residence for the night. On 2/3/19 the dog was returned to its owner.

**********

On Sunday, 02/03/2019, Officers were dispatched to the 32400 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a report of a burglary. Officers detained two individuals involved and after an investigation determined that no crime had been committed. One individual was released, and one booked into jail on unrelated charges.

**********

On Monday, 02/04/2019, Officers closed 3rd AVE in the 32900 block due to hazardous roadway conditions. Traffic was detoured until Public Works Department could place sand on the roadway.

**********

On Monday, 02/04/2019 Officers were dispatched to the 32200 block of 3rd AVE in regard to a report of a traffic collision. Upon arrival, Officers were informed that the collision was being handled by Washington State Patrol, due to a State DOT vehicle being involved.

**********

On 2/8/19, Black Diamond Officers conducted registered sex offender verifications. Four individuals were verified.

**********

On 2/9/19, at approximately 1509 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a traffic complaint in the Ten Trails Development, it was reported that ATV’s were riding around the development. Officers located, contacted, and identified the individuals. Officers issued a verbal warning and all associated subjects left the development.

**********

On 2/10/19, officers were dispatched to the 32600 block of 5th Avenue for a fire assist. Someone called 911, requested medical aid, and then hung up before providing more details. Officers arrived and contacted the original patient who declined medical assistance. Officers located a second subject in the residence with a felony warrant. As officers attempted to arrest this subject he suddenly fell ill and required medical assistance. This subject was transported by ambulance to the hospital and was later booked into jail.

*********

On 02/10/2019, a mail theft investigation was started in the 32600 block of 5thAvenue. On 02/21/19, this investigation was adopted by the US Postal Service and is an open federal investigation.

**********

On 2/10/19, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to an outside agency assist. Auburn Police advised an ATV was in WACIC as stolen and the ATV was currently in Black Diamond city limits. Auburn Police requested a Black Diamond Officer meet with the victim and facilitate the recovery of her ATV. Black Diamond Police met the victim, confirmed the VIN, and assisted with the recovery of the ATV. Auburn Records were notified and a locate was sent.

**********

On 2/10/19, at approximately 1701 hours, Black Diamond Officers were dispatched to a blocking disabled vehicle in the 25300 block of Park ST. Officers arrived on scene and determined the vehicle was obstructing the roadway and posed a safety hazard to other drivers. Royal Towing was contacted and removed the vehicle from the scene. Officers contacted Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and requested a deputy inform the registered owner the vehicle had been removed to Royal Towing.

**********

On 2/10/19, officers responded to the 32500 block of 1st Avenue for a reported domestic violence incident. Officers conducted an investigation and arrested a female for assaulting a male. Neither subject lived at the location.