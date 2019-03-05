Enumclaw Resident Christine Williams Awarded MLK Medal of Distinguished Service

Christine Williams may just be the best delivery person in Enumclaw. She delivers meals to people throughout the city and she drives children for the Enumclaw School District. Williams today received the Martin Luther King, Jr. Medal of Distinguished Service from Metropolitan King County Council Vice Chair Reagan Dunn for her commitment to her community.

“Christine Williams is an exceptional King County resident,” said Dunn. “Her selfless dedication is a testament to the strong community bonds on the Enumclaw Plateau. Her work is life-saving for some seniors, and raises the quality of life for those unable to prepare food for themselves.”

Williams has overseen the Neighbors Feeding Neighbors (NFN) senior hot meals program in Enumclaw since its inception in 2012, coordinating the delivery of over 47,000 hot meals. In addition to her work at NFN, Williams drives a school bus for students with special needs in the Enumclaw School District. She is a caregiver for her father, and she and her husband Jack have been foster parents to 23 children, adopting six.

“It’s an honor to serve the seniors in our community who have given so much of themselves to build the Enumclaw Plateau into the community that I love,” said Williams. “I’m grateful for this recognition, but it is truly an award to all of my dedicated volunteers and the community that supports us.”

“I don’t think Councilmember Dunn could have chosen a more deserving King County citizen for this award,” said Jobyna Nickum, Manager of the Enumclaw Senior Center. “Christine stepped up at the beginning of the Senior Hot Meal program and is beloved by the senior meal participants and volunteers alike. Christine is truly someone who exemplifies our community’s giving spirit.”

Neighbors Feeding Neighbors serves routes within the city limits of Enumclaw as well as the unincorporated King County areas surrounding the Plateau. Over 50 volunteers support this program by driving, preparing meals, and other tasks.

The annual presentation of the MLK Medal of Distinguished Service is the Council’s way of thanking those who have made a particularly strong impact on the county and to encourage others to renew their dedication to serve their community.

This is the fourth year Councilmembers have recognized individuals in their districts who have answered the question asked by the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.: “What are you doing for others?”