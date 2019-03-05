Maple Valley Senior News Updated 3-5-19

The Senior Program at the Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248th St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion, or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below). Call 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org.

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Classes, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a $5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Trip costs include all Community Center and travel expenses. Please note: if you are “dropping in” for an activity (like cards or Ping Pong) and/or a cup of coffee, we ask that you pay a “drop-in” amount of $1 (in the donation box) to help us continue to offer these activities.

Thursday, March 7 Museum of Flight – The Museum of Flight is considered one of the foremost flight museums in the world. Walk within inches of a Blackbird spy plane or board the original Air Force One. On the first Thursday of each month, the Museum stays open late, and admission is FREE. Enjoy the Museum’s Great Gallery, Personal Courage Wing, Simonyi Space Gallery, Aviation Pavilion and more. The Museum Store and both Cafés will also remain open for extended hours. Cost for this trip is $22, plus you will want to bring money for dinner if you choose. We will leave GMVCC at 4:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 13 Bunco – Gather your friends and join us for a fun afternoon of laughter, socializing, and PRIZES while playing this simple, addictive dice game! You do not need to know how to play, we will teach you. The fun will go from 12:45-2:30 p.m. in Main Hall. Bring a snack to share if you would like. Just $5 to play! Reserve your spot at the front desk.

Thursday, March 21 Muckleshoot Bingo – Back by popular demand! The Bingo session warm-up begins at 11:45 a.m., so we will leave the Center at 10:45 to give you time to get settled in with a snack and your game cards or machine. Cost for this trip is $22, plus you will need to pay $7-$20 (depending on what you choose to play) for your session when you get there. Food and drink are available for purchase at break time during the session. You must bring photo ID to play. Sign up at the front desk!

Tuesday, March 26 Take A Hike: Landsburg Trail – First hike of the season! Join Tracy for an easy 2-hour out-and-back hike in Hobart. Cost is $12, and we will leave GMVCC at 9:30 am. Bring snacks for on the trail. Sign up at the front desk.

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at: www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance – Volunteer Curtis Patterson specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:00 a.m. Walking Group – Meeting in the Center’s lobby each Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 9:00 a.m., we walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group, rain or shine. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; covering approx. 3 miles round trip. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Cost is $1 to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mons. and Weds. from 9:00-10:00 Aging-Well Yoga Instructor Candi will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $30; 8- class punch card is $50; 12-class punch card is $70; drop-in rate is $10. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in The Den. Call with any questions.

Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note: no exercise on party days.

Weds. at 2:30 Adult Line Dancing Join instructor Janie to learn the joys of Line Dancing. Good fitness and fun all at the same time. Wear light-weight comfortable clothes and shoes that are conducive to dancing. Bring your own water bottle. Cost is $5 for drop-ins or $50 for a pre-paid ticket good for 11 classes. Call 425-432-1272 to learn more.

Fridays at 1:00 Painting

Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to use our main hall to paint, socialize, and offer artistic “suggestions” each Fri. from 1:00-4:00. All levels of ability are welcome. Suggested donation $1. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use. No preregistration required. $1 to participate.

Socials and Games

Time and availability might vary because of holidays and parties.

Suggested donation of $1 for games

Mons. Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30

Weds. (2nd & 4th Weds.) Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 in the Den; Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle at 12:30

Fridays. Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00, Ping Pong 12:30, Pinochle at 12:30

Lunch Menus

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri. at 12:00. For those age 60+ registered with ADS (Aging & Disability Services) living in King County there is a suggested donation of $4. For all others, there is a $7 fee.

All menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee, and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., March 6: Chicken & Broccoli Casserole, garden salad, fruit cup, milk

Fri., March 8: Mini Meatloaves, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, milk

Mon., March 11: Quiche w/ ham, broccoli, cinnamon roll, peaches, milk

Wed., March 13: Chicken Enchilada, refried beans, mexi rice, pineapple, milk

Fri., March 15: Beef Stew, biscuit, fruited jello, cupcake, milk

Health and Wellness

Routine Pedicure/Footcare “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered to seniors on the 2nd & 4th Friday of each month and the 4th Thurs. Cost is $32. Please call the Center to make an appointment as this popular service fills quickly.

Blood Pressure Checks are offered on the 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00. This service depends on availability of MV Firefighters.

Services

Community Center Shuttle Need a ride in? Our shuttle runs M/W/F between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and provides rides to GMVCC for programs and lunch. Shuttle rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Janet at 425-432-1272 at least one week in advance to arrange a free volunteer-provided ride. This Volunteer Program is now in great need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments, please call the above number to become a volunteer.

Meals on Wheels (by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Sound Generations (call 206-448-5767 or mealsonwheels@soundgenerations.org and www.soundgenerations.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Free Pet Food In partnership with the Seattle Humane Society, the Greater Maple Valley Community Center offers free pet food for qualifying low-income seniors.

Medical Lending Closet Free walking aids & bathroom equipment are available from our lending closet free of charge (call for current items). We also welcome donations of these items!

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT GMVCC – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center is looking for people-friendly volunteers to have a fun experience while giving back to the people of Maple Valley. Currently, we are looking for Front Desk assistance. For more information on the Front Desk position, contact Stefanie at stefanieg@maplevalleycc.org. Application and background check required. Check out our website www.maplevalleycc.org for more information on what the Center has to offer.